What time is Married at First Sight Australia on tonight?

19 January 2021, 15:54

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4
Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4. Picture: Nine/E4

When is Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and what time does it start?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

E4 is currently airing the sixth season Married at First Sight Australia for the first time after it aired in Oz back in 2019.

It’s fair to say there’s already been a load of drama from the likes of Jules and Cameron and Jessika and Mick.

And with so many of us now addicted to the show, viewers have been wondering what time Married at First Sight starts and when it is on.

Well, here’s what we know…

What time is Married at First Sight Australia on tonight?

Married at First Sight is currently airing at 7:30pm every week night on E4.

The episodes are an hour and a half long, which means they finish at 9pm.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dino Hira now?

MAFS is currently not airing at the weekends in the UK, so you will have to find another way to pass the time on Saturdays and Sundays.

There are 40 episodes in total, as well as a reunion, which means the show will take us right into mid-February.

The sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia has seen a whole new batch of contestants matched with their 'perfect' partners by a panel of experts.

And in this series, there is even more of a twist as all the couples were wed in the same week and met in a series of dinner parties and weekly re-commitment ceremonies.

They were only allowed to leave the experiment if both were present and consented to do so.

If one partner wanted to stay, and the other chose to leave, the couple were required to stay for another week.

All the couples were sent off their honeymoons to see if romance could blossom, before moving in together for 2 weeks.

The men and women were encouraged to spend time together separately and were sent off in groups to Gold Coast to test their bond.

You can find out which couples made it all the way to the end of the experiment here!

Now Read: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Peaky Blinder is being made into a film, and we couldn't be more excited

Peaky Blinders writer confirms there is a film adaptation on the way
Dino Hira appeared on Married at First Sight season six

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dino Hira now?
Is Badger Ben Shephard?

Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours
The Drowning with air on Channel 5 this February

When does The Drowning start on Channel 5 and what is it about?
The full cast of The Drowning revealed

The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The ice cube hack could save you a huge amount of time... (stock image)

Laundry expert claims 'ice cube hack' will mean you'll never have to iron clothes again

Lifestyle

Dog owners who spend £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

This Morning

Romeo Beckham has starred on the front cover of a magazine

Romeo Beckham, 18, looks exactly like mum Victoria on first magazine cover shoot

Celebrities

A tennis ball could be the key to helping you stop snoring (stock images)

Sleep expert suggests sewing a tennis ball into pyjamas to prevent snoring

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities