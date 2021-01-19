What time is Married at First Sight Australia on tonight?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

E4 is currently airing the sixth season Married at First Sight Australia for the first time after it aired in Oz back in 2019.

It’s fair to say there’s already been a load of drama from the likes of Jules and Cameron and Jessika and Mick.

And with so many of us now addicted to the show, viewers have been wondering what time Married at First Sight starts and when it is on.

Well, here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight is currently airing at 7:30pm every week night on E4.

The episodes are an hour and a half long, which means they finish at 9pm.

MAFS is currently not airing at the weekends in the UK, so you will have to find another way to pass the time on Saturdays and Sundays.

There are 40 episodes in total, as well as a reunion, which means the show will take us right into mid-February.

The sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia has seen a whole new batch of contestants matched with their 'perfect' partners by a panel of experts.

And in this series, there is even more of a twist as all the couples were wed in the same week and met in a series of dinner parties and weekly re-commitment ceremonies.

They were only allowed to leave the experiment if both were present and consented to do so.

If one partner wanted to stay, and the other chose to leave, the couple were required to stay for another week.

All the couples were sent off their honeymoons to see if romance could blossom, before moving in together for 2 weeks.

The men and women were encouraged to spend time together separately and were sent off in groups to Gold Coast to test their bond.

You can find out which couples made it all the way to the end of the experiment here!

