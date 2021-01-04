How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

If you’re feeling the January blues kicking in, E4 have the perfect series to get stuck into - Married at First Sight Australia.

After the success of series’ four and five over the summer, now the outrageous social experiment is back with season six, and it’s more dramatic than ever.

While it aired back in 2019, viewers in the UK are now getting the chance to watch it every evening at 7:30pm on E4.

But as we get to know a whole bunch of new contestants, viewers are wondering how long the series will last, and how many episodes there are…

How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

There are 40 episodes of MAFS Australia, as well as a reunion episode.

This means that if it is shown every week night on E4, the final dinner party will fall on February, 26 2021.

The sixth series of Married at First Sight Australia saw a new batch of female contestants with their 'perfect' partners by a panel of experts.

Unlike previous seasons, all couples were wed in the same week and met in a series of dinner parties and weekly re-commitment ceremonies.

Controversially, they were only allowed to leave the experiment if both were present and consented to do so.

If one partner wanted to stay, and the other chose to leave, the couple were required to stay for another week.

All the couples were then sent off their honeymoons, before moving in together for 2 weeks.

In another series first, the men and women were encouraged to spend time together separately and were sent off in groups to Gold Coast to test their bond.

