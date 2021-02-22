Below Deck Mediterranean season one: Where are the cast now?

The Below Deck Med cast have been up to a lot over the past four years. Picture: Instagram

Where is Ben Robinson from Below Deck Med now and what happened to Hannah Ferrier? Here's what we know about the Below Deck Med cast...

**Warning Below Deck Mediterranean season one spoilers below**

After making your way through With Married at First Sight Australia earlier this month, you might be looking for a brand new series to get stuck into.

Well, fear not because E4 has got you covered with Below Deck Mediterranean.

The reality show follows the staff on board a luxury yacht as they balance the demands of rich guests while also living together.

Series one first aired on Bravo in the US all the way back in May, 2016, so a lot has happened since then. Check out where the cast are now...

Where are the Below Deck Mediterranean season one cast now?

Ben Robinson - Chef

Ben is a bit of a professional when it comes to reality TV as he actually starred on four seasons of the original Below Deck - which is based in the caribbean.

He now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has his own YouTube channel where he shows his followers how to make home-made pizza.

You can also get your hands on a personalised cameo video from Ben for a price.

Hannah Ferrier - Chief Stewardess

Australian Hannah Ferrier become one of the most loved Below Deck Med stars and went on to appear in five series’ as chief stew.

But she was fired from a supposed drug scandal in season 5, but she has since moved back to Australia.

She is also a mother and shares little baby Ava with her boyfriend Josh.

Hannah also hosts her own podcast, Dear Diary, You're Effed.

Julia d'Albert Pusey - 2nd Stewardess

Julia left behind her boyfriend in England to join the crew on the Ionian Princess.

But being away from home got too much for her, so she returned home and married her boyfriend.

She also started her own swimwear line called Girl Alliance, which she describes as "an inclusive community of empowered females who are unapologetically themselves.”

Tiffany Copeland - 3rd Stewardess

Tiffany came to blows with her chief stew a fair few times during her time on the show, but the pair did eventually make up.

Since she left the show, Tiffany has become a captain and even got married to a fellow yachtie.

The pair are now living in the US and expecting their first baby together.

Bobby Giancola - Deckhand

Bobby hit the headlines during his time on the show after falling for co-star Julia.

Nowadays, he’s still in the yachting industry and lives in Miami, Florida where he works as a yacht broker there.

Bobby previously told Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “I’m freelancing and working in yacht sales at Denison Yachting.”

Jenn Riservato - Deckhand

As the only female deckhand, Jen was faced with chauvinism from her colleagues during her time on the show.

It’s unclear what the Below Deck star does now, but she has found love with soccer player Paige Nielsen.

The couple live in New York together.

Danny Zureikat - Deckhand

Danny was fired from Below Deck Med during episode 12 after getting a little friendly with some of the guests.

Right after being fired, Danny said he "explored more of Greece and wound up right back at it — working the Caribbean season" as a member of the exterior crew.

Danny now lives in LA and is pursuing his dream of being an actor and model.

Bryan Kattenburg - Bosun

Bryan Kattenburg appeared on the first series of Below Deck Med. Picture: Bravo

Bryan wasn’t exactly a hit with viewers after he made deck life hard for crew member Jenn.

He has reportedly left the yachting world behind and now works in media as an associate producer.

Unfortunately, his Instagram page is private so we can’t check up on what else is going on in his life.

Mark Howard - Captain

Mark Howard was on Below Deck for one season. Picture: Bravo

Captain Mark has complete control of the Below Deck Med ship and his standards are pretty high.

Unfortunately, he also likes to stay quiet on social media so we’re not 100% sure what he’s been up to over the past five years.

He did become the voice of Below Deck Med season 2 and Hannah later revealed to Bravo's The Daily Dish that she still keeps in touch with him every now and then.