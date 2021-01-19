Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dino Hira now?

Dino Hira appeared on Married at First Sight season six
What happened to Dino Hira after Married at First Sight Australia and does he have a girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

In case you missed it, Married at First Sight Australia is back this winter.

This time E4 is airing the sixth season of the social experiment, and it’s safe to say there’s more drama than ever before.

One man who knows all about the drama is 2019 contestant Dino Hira who was matched with Melissa Lucarelli.

But what happened to him after MAFS and where is he now?

Dino and Melissa split before the Married at First Sight Australia finale
Where is Dino from Married at First Sight Australia now?

If you’ve been watching the show, you won’t be surprised to hear that Dino is no longer with Melissa.

The pair decided to split up during the commitment ceremony, but ended up in one last argument before they parted ways.

Melissa found out that Dino had secretly recorded her on the phone to her sister, as he explained: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn't easy for me to take.”

Mel responded: “You're acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship.

“I am so sick of you playing the victim. You were invading my privacy, again. God knows... have you been recording me more times? I feel sick.”

But Dino did end up apologising to Mel, as he said: "I feel there is something I did this week that was out of character.

"I recorded a conversation Mel was having between her and her sister. It was a bad idea to start with and I'm sorry."

Nowadays, Dino works as a meditation, spirituality and wellness coach in Hong Kong.

By the looks of his Instagram account, he also spends all his spare time at the gym.

Speaking with The Wash, he said in November last year: “I’ve been so busy here with meditation and wellness programs which is great in a way, at least something came out of Married At First Sight.

“I’m planning on heading back to Perth next year when the virus settles.”

Does Dino Hira have a girlfriend?

It looks like Dino does have a girlfriend, but he’s keeping quiet on who the mystery woman is.

He told The Wash: "I’m seeing someone here so see when it gets real, you will be invited to the real wedding.”

