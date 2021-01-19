Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Melissa Lucarelli now?

Melissa Lucarelli was matched with Dino Hira on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Melissa Lucarelli after Married at First Sight Australia and has she got a boyfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season six is heating up on E4 this January.

And viewers have already got to know talent agent Melissa Lucarelli who took part in the social experiment back in 2019.

Melissa was paired with meditation facilitator Dino Hira, but the couple weren’t exactly a match made in heaven.

But what happened to Melissa after the show and where is she now?

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira met on MAFS Autralia. Picture: Nine

Where is Melissa Lucarelli from Married at First Sight Australia now?

This may be unsurprising to viewers, but Melissa called it quits with Dino before the final commitment ceremony.

But before they went their separate ways, there was time for one more fiery argument after it was revealed Dino had secretly recorded Melissa on the phone to her sister.

When asked about the recording, he said: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn’t easy for me to take.”

“You’re acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship,” Mel responded.

“I am so sick of you playing the victim. You were invading my privacy, again. God knows... have you been recording me more times? I feel sick.”

Dino then read Melissa a very lengthy poem, praising her ability to light up a room with her humour.

And the pair parted ways on good terms as Melissa added: “I'll give Dino this, his poem was quite funny and that was impressive. I actually thought it was really nice.”

But it turns out Mel didn’t end on good terms with everyone on the show, as it was later claimed her friend Jules Robinson dumped her from her bridal party when she married Cameron Merchant for real in 2019.

After the two women had arranged to meet to talk about the wedding, but Jules supposedly called Melissa and said: “You're not going to be a bridesmaid anymore. I haven't really seen you this year, it wouldn't be right to have you standing next to me [at] my real wedding.”

Melissa added: “I was so shocked... it didn't make sense. I have absolutely no idea what happened. I was asked to be a bridesmaid in such a public way [on MAFS]. “

When Jules was later asked about Melissa on the Today show, she said: “You know, when it got to the time, I just felt that it wasn't... it didn't feel right [to have her as a bridesmaid], you know.”

Nowadays, Mel lives in Sydney and works as a social media influencer where she advertises products to her 110k Instagram followers.

It’s not known whether she has a boyfriend, but she did went on a date with season five MAFS star Dean Wells last year.

