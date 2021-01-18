Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Tamara Joy now?

Tamara Joy was originally paired with Dan Webb on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Tamara Joy after Married at First Sight Australia and does she have a boyfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

As we all get used to another lockdown across the UK, Married at First Sight Australia is here to keep us entertained.

The show originally aired in Oz back in 2019, but now we get the chance to relive the drama every weekday in January.

But one woman who might not want to remember her time on the show is Tamara Joy, who was originally paired with Dan Webb.

So, where is Tamara now and what happened to her after the cameras stopped rolling?

Tamara was left heartbroken on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Where is Tamara Joy from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Unfortunately, Tamara became headline news after her partner Dan had an ‘affair’ with MAFS co-star Jessika Power.

Jessika was paired with Mick Gould, but Dan took her out on dates behind Tamara’s back.

Read More: Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

The truth did eventually come out during an infamous commitment ceremony, where Tamara was left heartbroken when Dan admitted he had been cheating.

“So you wrote stay because you wanted to try to make it work with me but really you just wanted to hang out with Jess so you’re a liar,” Tamara said to Dan during the episode.

“If that’s how you felt, speak to me about it. If we’re so-called friends, speak to me about it. And I have had your back and you’ve s*** all over me.”

Dan and Jessika went on to complete the show as a new couple, but things didn’t last long and they split up during the reunion show a few weeks later.

Last April, Tamara revealed she wasn’t attracted to Dan, but felt hurt by his betrayal as she considered them friends.

She told her Instagram followers: “Was I initially attracted to him, no. Did we get along, yeah we did. Dan and I became really fast friends.”

Tamara went on to say she was never attracted to Dan, but she was upset about the betrayal because she considered him a good friend.

While Dan didn’t really seem remorseful for his actions at the time, Tamara later admitted they had been in contact.

“Yeah, Dan has reached out to me,” she told TV Week after filming. “Telling me how much of a beautiful person I am.”

Nowadays, Tamara is an Instagram influencer and has almost 165k followers.

She currently lives in Queensland and often shares bikini snaps relaxing with her friends.

Does Tamara Joy have a boyfriend?

By the looks of her social media pages, she doesn’t appear to have a boyfriend.

But Tamara briefly date Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco back in 2019 after the pair shared a string of loved-up photos to Instagram on holiday in Bali.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dan Webb now?