Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jessika Power now?

Jessika Power appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season six. Picture: Instagram/Nine

What happened to Jessika Power after Married at First Sight Australia and where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

As we all head into another lockdown, you might be looking for a new series to binge watch.

Well, E4 has got you covered as they are currently airing 2019’s season of Married at First Sight Australia.

And if you’ve already started watching the sixth season, you’ll have met Jessika Power who was paired with Mick Gould.

But what happened to Jessika? And is she still single? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Jessika on Married at First Sight Australia?

Well, get ready for some serious reality TV drama, because Jessika became the show’s villain when she cheated on Mick with MAFS co-star Dan Webb.

Dan entered the experiment late and married Tamara Joy, but he and Jessika had an 'affair'.

In one of the most controversial storylines of the series, Jessika kept voting to stay in the show with Mick during the commitment ceremonies until the truth was uncovered.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

Unsurprisingly, Mick was furious his ‘wife’ had been cheating on him, but Jessika wasted little time crying over it and she and Dan were allowed to stay on as a new couple.

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika now?

Jessika is now a social media influencer who lives in the Gold Coast.

She often advertises beauty products to her 216k followers and is spotted out and about at celebrity events.

Does Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika have a boyfriend?

Unfortunately Jessika, 29, and Dan didn’t work out after the show and they split just days after the cameras stopped rolling.

Dan explained at the time that they broke up after Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

Jessika went on to date boyfriend James Brown for four months together, as well as fellow MAFS star Nick Furphy and professional boxer Kyron Dryden.

After briefly dating a man called Sam last year, by the looks of her Instagram page, she seems to be single.

