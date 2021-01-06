Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jessika Power now?

6 January 2021, 08:37 | Updated: 6 January 2021, 08:53

Jessika Power appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season six
Jessika Power appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season six. Picture: Instagram/Nine

What happened to Jessika Power after Married at First Sight Australia and where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

As we all head into another lockdown, you might be looking for a new series to binge watch.

Well, E4 has got you covered as they are currently airing 2019’s season of Married at First Sight Australia.

And if you’ve already started watching the sixth season, you’ll have met Jessika Power who was paired with Mick Gould.

But what happened to Jessika? And is she still single? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Jessika on Married at First Sight Australia?

Well, get ready for some serious reality TV drama, because Jessika became the show’s villain when she cheated on Mick with MAFS co-star Dan Webb.

Read More: How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

Dan entered the experiment late and married Tamara Joy, but he and Jessika had an 'affair'.

In one of the most controversial storylines of the series, Jessika kept voting to stay in the show with Mick during the commitment ceremonies until the truth was uncovered.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia
Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

Unsurprisingly, Mick was furious his ‘wife’ had been cheating on him, but Jessika wasted little time crying over it and she and Dan were allowed to stay on as a new couple.

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika now?

Jessika is now a social media influencer who lives in the Gold Coast.

She often advertises beauty products to her 216k followers and is spotted out and about at celebrity events.

Does Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika have a boyfriend?

Unfortunately Jessika, 29, and Dan didn’t work out after the show and they split just days after the cameras stopped rolling.

Dan explained at the time that they broke up after Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

Jessika went on to date boyfriend James Brown for four months together, as well as fellow MAFS star Nick Furphy and professional boxer Kyron Dryden.

After briefly dating a man called Sam last year, by the looks of her Instagram page, she seems to be single.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby offered her printer to a struggling caller

Holly Willoughby promises to send computer equipment to mum struggling with homeschooling

This Morning

Rege Jean Page was in Harry Potter before Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans are just realising that Simon actor Regé-Jean Page was in Harry Potter

Netflix

Sally Dynevor is ‘so proud’ of daughter Phoebe

Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor ‘so proud’ of daughter for lead role in Bridgerton
The Duke of Hastings' spoon has its own Instagram

The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page
Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?

Trending on Heart

There's never been more choice for people looking to cut back or stop drinking alcohol

Non-alcoholic booze 2020: Delicious alcohol-free spirits and beers perfect for Dry January

Food & Health

The scam is taking people's bank details for the Covid-19 vaccine

Police issue warning over Covid-19 vaccine text scam stealing bank details

News

Are Kim and Kanye divorcing?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce? Everything we know so far

Celebrities

This Airbnb has Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed rooms

Incredible villa features Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed rooms

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Jessika had an affair with her MAFS co-star

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power had shock 'affair' with co-star Dan Webb