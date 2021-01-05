Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira?

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira met on MAFS Autralia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Dino still together and where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is here to get us through another lockdown, with E4 airing the sixth season of the hit show.

The Aussie version of the social experiment went down a storm with UK viewers over the summer.

But this series promises to be even more dramatic… So, what happened to one of the couples Mel and Dino, and where are they now?

Are Married at First Sight’s Melissa and Dino still together?

Unsurprisingly, these two are not an item and decided to go their separate ways during the commitment ceremony.

But before announcing their mutual decision to drop out, the couple came to blows when Dino secretly recorded Melissa on the phone to her sister.

Dino claims that he recorded Melissa because she was repeatedly insulting him and their relationship, as he said: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn't easy for me to take.”

Mel responded: “You're acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship.

“I am so sick of you playing the victim. You were invading my privacy, again. God knows... have you been recording me more times? I feel sick.”

The couple then decided to go their separate ways, before Dino read a poem that he'd written for Mel praising her ability to light up a room with her humour.”

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Mel and Dino now?

Mel now lives in Sydney and works as a social media influencer. She often advertises products to her 105k Instagram followers.

Dino is now a yoga instructor and runs his own company called ‘The Modern Yogi’ where he offers personal sessions.

His website reads: “The Modern Yogi serves the people of the world through providing holistic forms of therapy such as Meditations, Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching platforms and through presenting natural wellbeing products to raise ones Consciousness, Wellbeing, Habits and Happiness that connect the ancient Vedic philosophies and knowledge to the common man in today’s busy and stressful world.”

