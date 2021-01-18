Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dan Webb now?

Dan Webb appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Daniel Webb after Married at First Sight Australia and has he got a girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has well and truly taken over our lives, with season six giving us more drama than ever.

And one man who has been at the centre of it all is Dan Webb, who found himself embarking on an ‘affair’ with Jessika Power halfway through the series.

But what happened to Dan after the show and where is he now?

Where is Dan Webb from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Viewers will know that Dan Webb, 36, was one of the last contestants to get married to his match Tamara Joy, 29.

But obviously this didn’t last long as car broker Dan began having a secret relationship with fellow contestant Jessika.

Jessika had been paired with Mick Gould, but she realised she had feelings for Dan instead.

Read More: Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are still together two years after Married at First Sight Australia

And in a controversial twist, the panel of experts let Dan and Jessika carry on as a new couple.

You won’t be surprised to hear that Dan and Jessika didn’t go the distance and they split up shortly after the show aired.

Despite becoming a reality star villain, Dan said his experience on the show 'really shaped me into being a better person today', and added it ‘would have been nothing’ without him and Jess.

Dan now spends his time taking care of his young son Kash and selling products to his 98k Instagram followers.

He also seemingly spends a lot of time in the gym and posting topless selfies on social media.

Does Dan Webb have a girlfriend?

After his dramatic time on MAFS, Dan appears to be in a new relationship with model Amira Marotous after they were pictured hanging out in Queensland together.

Taking to Instagram, former rugby player Dan shared photos of them on their romantic getaway.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Ines Bašić now?