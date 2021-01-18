Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Mark Scrivens now?

Mark Scrivens appeared on Married at First Sight season six. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Mark Scrivens after Married at First Sight and does he have a girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

With most of us stuck indoors this winter, you might have already got stuck into Married at First Sight Australia.

The sixth season is currently being aired on E4 and there is more drama than we’ve ever seen on the show before.

Viewers will already know that Mark Scrivens was paired up with Ning Surasiang, but things didn’t exactly go to plan.

So, what happened to Mark Scrivens after Married at First Sight Australia and where is he now?

Where is Mark Scrivens from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Married at First Sight viewers will know that things took a dramatic turn at the final commitment ceremony when Mark brutally dumped Ning during their vows.

Ning, 33, said she wanted to give their romance a chance, but Mark, 42, admitted he didn’t see a future with the pair.

He said: “Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends.

“And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me. In you I have found an awesome person, that I respect, admire, adore…”

Ning wasn’t having any of it and interrupted: “Just stop, this is bulls***. You know, you had the choice to leave last week? So I just don't get why we're here?”

Fuming at Mark, she then threw her vows on the floor and stormed off.

Despite the drama, at the reunion Mark said he thought there ‘was still a spark there’ after seeing Ning again at the reunion.

Ning later admitted: “Let’s just say I went back to his place after the reunion.

“Look, anything is possible, and of course we still talk. I don’t want to give anything away, but women and men need to have some hope in their lives, and it’s not over until the fat lady sings, and hopefully I can become that fat lady one day.

“Let’s be honest, our relationship has been under the microscope the whole time, so sometimes things are better left unsaid … I’m not confirming or denying anything.”

Alas, it wasn’t to be as the couple didn’t take their romance any further.

Mark now owns his own cafe called Freelancer Cafe in St Kilda, Victoria.

Does Mark Scrivens have a girlfriend?

Mark has been dating his girlfriend Bianca Chatfield for over a year now, with the pair looking very loved up on Instagram.

Bianca appeared as a contestant on The Block, which is an Australian reality TV competition based on house renovations.

