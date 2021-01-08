Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli?

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/Instagram

Are Martha and Michael from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And what are they up to now? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re already hooked on Married at First Sight Australia season six.

E4 aired series’ four and five over the summer, and now they’re back with a series that promises to be even more dramatic.

Viewers will have met Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli who didn’t exactly seem like the perfect match.

But are Martha and Michael still together? And what happened to them after the show? Find out everything...

Are Married at First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunell still together?

Here’s a turn out for the books… Martha and Michael are STILL a couple.

Despite some rocky patches, the pair decided to stay together during their final vows.

While there were rumours they had later split up when Martha was later spotted hanging out with an ex, they seem to be stronger than ever.

Where are Married at First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli now?

Martha and Michael both seem to be social media influencers and have a combined Instagram following of more than 500k.

Michael is also an online personal trainer, offering workout plans to his clients over the internet.

The pair seemingly live together and recently sparked speculation they could become parents very soon.

A video shared by Martha saw Michael perched behind her patting her stomach.

After the video sent fans wild, Martha later explained that she and Michael are not expecting.

"Alright so just wanted to say we are not waiting for a baby guys, we were just waiting for lunch," she confirmed, adding: "Just lunch guys so everyone chill on the DMs."

While there’s no pregnancy news, Martha previously revealed she hopes to start a family in the future.

She told TV WEEK: "I can definitely imagine my future with Michael.

"Our foundations are similar and we have strong family values."

Martha added: "I do want to have children one day – I don't think I'm ready now, though. [But] I could imagine having a family with him. Yes, definitely."

