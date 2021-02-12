Married At First Sight Australia’s Nic Jovanovic praised for sweet tribute to ex-'wife' Cyrell Paule after the show

Nic Jovanovic shared a sweet message to his ex wife Cyrell Paule after they left Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

The sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4.

And while some of the couples seem to be a perfect match, Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule certainly weren’t.

After a string of rows on the show, they finally decided to go their separate ways at the commitment ceremony.

But while they may have to come to blows during their time as ’husband and wife’, the pair parted ways amicably.

Nic and Cyrell split up during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

In fact, Nic even went on to share a sweet tribute to his ex after the show back in 2019.

Sharing it on Instagram at the time, he said: “To my dearest ex-wife Cyrell. Firstly, I want to thank you for sharing with me one of the most amazing and incredible experiences we will ever experience.

“From the moment we met we were laughing, making jokes, taking the piss and ultimately having fun. It was a relief you were a bundle of fun from the start!

“I know things weren't always great between us. But I want you to know I cherished every moment we spent together; the good, bad and the cyclone.”

He continued: “The way you put people you care about first before you worry about yourself is truly amazing.

“You have this really hard exterior, yet the inside is so full of love. You always have everyone's back (who deserves it). You are an amazing judge of character and I applaud you for that.

“Life is short and I just want you to know I will always care for you and will always have a spot for you. Sending you lots of love and well wishes now in your new life as a happily divorced woman!”

And his followers were quick to praise him, with one writing: “Love this! You're such a respectful guy and I really hope you find happiness. Watching in the UK and will miss seeing you in the next few weeks.”

“Such a lovely message. The two of you seem like lovely people and showed so much dignity leaving as you did @cyrelljimenezpaule @nicccj,” said another.

While a third added: “You guys are getting us through lockdown in the UK! You were a great couple and really sorry it didn’t work for you 💕”

