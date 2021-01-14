Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Nic Jovanovic now?

What happened to Nic Jovanovic after Married at First Sight Australia and what is he up to now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’ve been watching Married at First Sight Australia, you’ll have already seen a whole load of drama unfold.

And one man who has been at the centre of things is contestant Nic Jovanovic, who was paired with Cyrell Paule during the first show.

So, what happened to Nic after the show, and where is he now?

Where is Nic Jovanovic from Married at First Sight Australia now?

You won’t be surprised to hear that Nic and Cyrell are no longer together… shocker.

The pair called it quits before the end of the experiment following some pretty fiery arguments.

During the reunion show, Nic was also accused of flirting with his MAFS co-star Jessika Power throughout filming, but he strongly denied this.

Things got even messier between the pair when Cyrell claimed that dating Nic was a 'huge' mistake.

Commenting on Nic's height, the fan wrote: “He looks huge”, to which Cyrell replied: “Yeah he is huge... a huge mistake.”

Putting the drama of MAFS behind him, Nic now lives in Newcastle in Australia and is an Instagram influencer.

He regularly shares photos of himself working out at the gym or advertising lifestyle products to his 120k followers.

The reality star went on date girlfriend Bridgette Lee in November 2019, but they seem to have split.

Nic is also a charity campaigner after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 24.

This sadly resurfaced in January 2019 and the reality star was forced to undergo chemotherapy and have a teste removed.

Opening up about his experience, Nic previously told 9Now: "You have so many mixed thoughts about cancer in your head. Has it spread? Is the chemo working? Will the surgery be enough?"

"It was as horrific for my family as it was for me. It just meant trying to be there for me. It's just another thing that my family had to beat altogether.

"They supported me with everything I needed in every way possible.”

