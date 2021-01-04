Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Cyrell Paule now?

Married at First Sight Australia's Cyrell Paule is now a mother. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Cyrell Paule after Married at First Sight Australia? And where is she now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

After the success of Married at First Sight Australia over the summer, now E4 is back with another series of the hit show.

While it aired back in 2019, viewers in the UK are now getting the chance to watch it every evening.

But with the drama finishing over a year ago now, you might be wondering what happened to the contestants - especially Cyrell Paule.

Well, here’s everything you need to know about Cyrell and what she is up to now…

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Cyrell Paule now?

Needless to say, Cyrell didn’t end up staying with her partner Nic Jovanovic after the show.

In fact, the pair didn’t even make it through the series after a string of fiery arguments made it clear they weren’t meant to be.

After her marriage ended, Cyrell went on to date another reality star in the form of Love Island Australia finalist Eden Dally.

The pair got together in March 2019, and things moved quickly as they went on to announce they were expecting their first child together in August 2019.

Cyrell Paule now has her very own family. Picture: Instagram

While the pair split just a few months later in October, saying they both wanted 'different things', they got back together in December of the same year.

Cyrell said at the time: “We're having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.”

The pair welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, February 9, and later announced his name as Boston Eden Dally.

Now 31-years-old, Cyrell lives in Sydney and seems to be a social media influencer, often advertises beauty products on her Instagram page.

She also regularly shares adorable photos of her little family, and even created an Instagram profile for her son.

Recently, the star opened up about ‘losing her confidence’ after becoming a mum, but said she’s focusing on being the best parent possible.

She wrote: “I haven’t really posted selfie shots since having a baby... any mum can tell you... unfortunately once you have a baby you may not feel as beautiful or vibrant as you once were.... it takes time to feel that again..

“Because your energy and focus isn’t about yourself anymore ! It’s all about bub !!! Slowly... watching my little man blossom has also helped me open up and bring my confidence back. The more he grows ... the more I grow too!”

