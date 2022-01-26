Masked Singer fans 'uncover' Rockhopper as huge US singer after ‘obvious’ girlband clues

Fans of The Masked Singer think they have uncovered Rockhopper as a huge US singing star.

The Masked Singer fans are convinced a huge US pop legend is behind Rockhopper after spotting some ‘obvious’ clues.

While there has been some speculation the character could be Heart’s very own Ashley Roberts, others are certain it is former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams.

While Michelle has already appeared on the US version of the show, fans now think her voice is exactly the same as Rockhopper.

One clue includes ‘this penguin made headlines by being the first’, with fans pointing out she was the first of her musical group to release a solo album.

Is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper Michelle Williams? Picture: ITV

If that wasn’t proof enough, Michelle's hometown is Rockford, Illinois,which makes up half of the character's name - Rockhopper.

There was also a reference to jumping, and the band have a song called Jumpin', Jumpin, while she ‘thanked those with halos for all she has accomplished’.

This could be referencing her former bandmate Beyoncé, who famously has a song called Halo.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Catching up on #MaskedSingerUK. Hear me out… Rockhopper = Michelle Williams! There was XLVII on the back of the jacket, in super bowl terms that’s the one Destiny’s Child did the half time show. She’s from ROCKford."

Michelle Williams could be behind Rockhopper. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "Go and watch Michelle Williams perform as Butterfly on the masked singer US on YouTube and tell me that isn't the same person as Rockhopper."

A third wrote: "Rockhopper is 10000% Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child."

While a fourth added: "Rock Hopper is definitely Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child! No doubt about it."

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora also through plenty of other famous faces into the mix.

Davina guessed Welsh singer Cerys Matthews was behind the mask, while Jonathan joked it could be Adele.

Names such as Zara Larsson, Robin and Jamelia were also suggested.