Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

15 December 2023, 10:08 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 10:11

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning.
Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning. Picture: ITV

The GMB presenter and the 90s SMTV live star are reportedly replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for good.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are gearing up to become the brand new faces of This Morning, a TV source has claimed.

ITV bosses have reportedly landed on the "impressive" duo, deciding to replace long-term stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for good after the pair left the show earlier this year.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 49, will switch gears from his early AM news slot to the iconic magazine programme, while the former SMTV Live star, 47, is set to cement her place back on UK telly after proving popular as a guest host.

The insider said: "Lots of people were considered. Ultimately it’s about chemistry."

Ben Shephard previously guest presented This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.
Ben Shephard previously guest presented This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

According to reports, it was Ben's clean-cut image that snagged him the alleged deal, while Cat's comeback was down to her success as a part-time presenter earlier this year.

Last night, the source revealed: "This is one of the most coveted gigs in UK television. ITV execs are determined to get it right.

"Cat really impressed when she came in, and Ben is a consummate professional and hugely popular with the housewife demographic.

"He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas, and doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him — he’s purer than pure."

Cat Deeley proved popular during a guest slot with Rylan Clark.
Cat Deeley proved popular during a guest slot with Rylan Clark. Picture: ITV

The news hasn't officially been confirmed by ITV, and bosses are reportedly still in negotiations but the telly insider hinted it was only a matter of time before the story broke.

They added: "Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.

"Lots of people were considered, but ultimately it’s all about chemistry.

"Everyone is very excited, and the sense is that Ben and Cat will be a real boost to morale on the ground."

The duo will reportedly replace Phil and Holly for good.
The duo will reportedly replace Phil and Holly for good. Picture: ITV

The decision for more permanent presenters comes after viewers backed Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to become the daily faces of This Morning.

Since Holly and Phil's shock exits, the show has featured a rotating roster of celebrities including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Andi Peters, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle.

But the loyal audience has recently called for show producers to stop changing the line-up and settle on two stars they can get comfortable with.

Viewers were calling for Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to bag the job.
Viewers were calling for Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to bag the job. Picture: ITV

Taking to social media after Dermot and singer Mollie King hosted for the day, fans aired their wishes for Rylan and Emma to take over the show.

One wrote: "It’s all getting ridiculously silly now. Just give the main presenting job to the most professional pairing. Rylan & Emma are best to date. In my opinion."

A second added: "Emma and Rylan have been the best so far."

"Emma and Rylan where the best by a mile," commented another.

Craig and Rochelle mark the end of Holly Willoughby’s time on This Morning

The rumours of Ben and Cat bagging the coveted jobs comes months after long-term presenter Holly Willoughby quit after 14 years on the show.

Phillip was forced to leave earlier this year after it emerged he had an affair with a co-worker behind-the-scenes.

