Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career

Mollie King is stepping in front of the cameras again at the This Morning studios. Picture: Mollie King/Instagram

Mollie King is joining the This Morning team as a presenter as ITV continue to look for Holly Willoughby's replacement.

This Morning have been welcoming a whole host of new presenters to the team in 2023 after the shock exit of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

And the latest celebrity stepping in front of the ITV cameras is Mollie King as she joins Dermot O'Leary to present the popular daytime TV show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she said: "So excited for this! Hosting This Morning today with Dermot O'Leary!"

So who is Mollie King and what do we need to know about her? From her age, to her boyfriend and her full career, here's all the important facts you should know.

Mollie King is engaged to England cricketer Stuart Board. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

Who is Mollie King and why is she famous?

Mollie is no stranger to TV life as not only has she actually presented This Morning before, she's also most famous for being one fifth of one of the most girls band from the UK, The Saturdays.

Their most famous songs include 'All Fired Up', 'Ego', 'Issues' and 'Up'.

Her career also includes being a brand ambassador for beauty brands and is somewhat of a fashion influencer too.

How old is Mollie King?

Mollie is 36 years old. Born on June 4, 1987, she gets to enjoy a summer birthday every year.

Who is Mollie King's boyfriend?

The pop star is actually engaged to cricket player Stuart Board who she has been with for around five years.

They were introduced through mutual friends back in 2012 but didn't start romantically until a few years later.

Stuart popped the all-important question on January 1st 2021 and just a year later they announced they were expecting their first baby together.

Mollie King has one year old daughter Annabella. Picture: Mollie King/Instagram

Does Mollie King have children?

Yes! Mollie and Stuart welcomed their first daughter together, Annabella in 2022. Born on November 12, the couple have just celebrated her first birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: "A year ago, our little girl, Annabella, came into our lives and changed it forever. We could never have imagined everything she would bring into our world.

"Being able to watch her grow into a little girl, crawling, clapping, pointing and laughing has been indescribable. Thank you Annabella - we are the luckiest parents in the world to be able to hold you in our arms every day. Happy birthday our beautiful one year old."