This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

12 December 2023, 11:44

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning
Rylan Clark and Emma Willis have won over This Morning viewers with their presenting skills. Picture: This Morning/Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield exited the This Morning sofa in 2023 and viewers are calling for the presenters to be replaced for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning has been welcoming a whole new team of presenters to host the popular ITV daytime show since the sad exit of regular hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

From Dermot O'Leary to Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle, there's been a lot of new celebrities brought in to test out in front of the camera.

However, while ITV bosses have never actually confirmed they will replace Holly and Phil, viewers of the show have asked they bring in two new permanent presenters rather than changing the line-up so often.

And in particular, fans of This Morning want their new presenters to be Rylan Clarke and Emma Willis after they hosted the show for a whole week together.

Emma Willis and Rylan Clark play spin to win on This Morning
Emma Willis and her friendship with Rylan has been a hit with viewers. Picture: This Morning/Instagram

Following This Morning's latest Instagram post, where they announced Dermot and Mollie King as the presenters for the day, fans took the opportunity to raise their thoughts.

One wrote: "It’s all getting ridiculously silly now. Just give the main presenting job to the most professional pairing. Rylan & Emma are best to date. In my opinion."

Agreeing, another added: "Emma and Rylan have been the best so far."

"Emma and Ryan where the best by a mile," commented another.

Rylan also presented This Morning with Cat Deeley
Rylan also presented This Morning with Cat Deeley. Picture: This Morning/Instagram

Alison Hammond and Dermot also got a few votes but Rylan and Emma's on-screen friendship seems to have won over thousands of fans.

Holly officially quit This Morning on October 10th after 14 years following a plan to kidnap her. It comes after a difficult year on the show which included the Queen's funeral scandal and of course, co-star Phillip's shock confession.

Phil was forced to leave the show after it emerged he had an affair with a co-worker not he show.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three teenagers killed and two injured after car collides with bus in Wales

UK & World

Mayfair in talks about £100m Trusted Housesitters deal

UK & World

Prison officer 'had phone sex with inmate she developed inappropriate relationship with'

UK & World

Next pulls 'offensive' Pan Am Christmas jumper after Lockerbie backlash

UK & World

Bradley Lowery: West Bromwich Albion suspend fan over 'disgusting' tweet about cancer victim

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack.

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Married at First Sight

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

Lifestyle

Mollie King taking a selfie while wearing a blue shirt and navy blazer alongside a picture of her in a beige suit

Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career

Showbiz

Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

Celebrities

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December.

The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

TV & Movies

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans flooded Twitter with questions.

I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school adds British Sign Language to their curriculum

Lifestyle

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

TV & Movies

Cases of whooping cough are soaring across the country.

What is the 100-day cough? Symptoms to spot as nasty infection sweeps the UK

Lifestyle

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at a nightclub

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

Celebrities