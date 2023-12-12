This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield exited the This Morning sofa in 2023 and viewers are calling for the presenters to be replaced for good.

This Morning has been welcoming a whole new team of presenters to host the popular ITV daytime show since the sad exit of regular hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

From Dermot O'Leary to Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle, there's been a lot of new celebrities brought in to test out in front of the camera.

However, while ITV bosses have never actually confirmed they will replace Holly and Phil, viewers of the show have asked they bring in two new permanent presenters rather than changing the line-up so often.

And in particular, fans of This Morning want their new presenters to be Rylan Clarke and Emma Willis after they hosted the show for a whole week together.

Following This Morning's latest Instagram post, where they announced Dermot and Mollie King as the presenters for the day, fans took the opportunity to raise their thoughts.

One wrote: "It’s all getting ridiculously silly now. Just give the main presenting job to the most professional pairing. Rylan & Emma are best to date. In my opinion."

Agreeing, another added: "Emma and Rylan have been the best so far."

"Emma and Ryan where the best by a mile," commented another.

Alison Hammond and Dermot also got a few votes but Rylan and Emma's on-screen friendship seems to have won over thousands of fans.

Holly officially quit This Morning on October 10th after 14 years following a plan to kidnap her. It comes after a difficult year on the show which included the Queen's funeral scandal and of course, co-star Phillip's shock confession.

Phil was forced to leave the show after it emerged he had an affair with a co-worker not he show.