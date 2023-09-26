Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother are just some of the TV shows which make Alison Hammond famous - here's all the important facts you should know including her son and career.

Alison Hammond is a British TV favourite these days as her humble and hilarious personality fronts popular shows including This Morning and The Great British Bake Off.

Having carved an incredible career for herself since her Big Brother days, Holly Willoughby's co presenter has propelled into stardom and earned herself an incredible career and personal net worth.

So as we watch more of our favourite Birmingham presenter on TV, here's a look at all the important facts you should know about her from her son to whether she's in a relationship.

Alison Hammond has been named as one of This Morning's regular hosts. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Who is Alison Hammond?

Age: 48

From: Birmingham

Instagram: alisonhammond55

Alison Hammond's first appeared on our TV screens in 2002 when she entered the third series of Big Brother.

She appeared on the show with the likes of Kate Lawler, Adele Roberts and Jade Goody but was sadly evicted after only 15 days on thee show.

After that, Alison found her TV career wasn't over just yet as she worked her way to become one of TV's most favourite faces of 2023.

Does Alison Hammond have any children?

Three years after appearing on Big Brother, Alison welcomed her son Aiden Hammond.

Now 18 years old, it was rumoured Aiden was scouted by the Love Island producers to appear on the show following his mum's success.

Alison rarely speaks about her son but she did recently call him her "greatest achievement" in an Instagram birthday post.

Alison Hammond has also landed a huge Great British Bake Off deal for 2023. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Is Alison Hammond in a relationship?

It's become one of the biggest questions around Alison's personal life but currently, the presenter is single.

She split with boyfriend Ben Hawkins earlier this year after she made numerous references to being single on This Morning.

What has Alison Hammond done in her career?

With a true love of all things TV, Alison has appeared on most popular UK shows including This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and Loose Women.

Other TV work include:

DNA Journey

Backstage at the BAFTAS

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

Hotel Transylvania 3

Clear The Dancefloor

