Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son, boyfriend and more

6 October 2026, 12:14 | Updated: 6 October 2026, 12:15

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters
Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother are just some of the TV shows which made Alison Hammond famous - here's all the important facts you should know including her age, son and net worth.

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Alison Hammond is a British TV favourite these days as her humble and hilarious personality fronts popular shows including This Morning and The Great British Bake Off.

Having carved an incredible career for herself since her Big Brother days, Dermot O'Leary's co presenter has propelled into stardom and earned herself an incredible career and personal net worth.

So as audiences continue to fall in love with Alison on TV, here's a look at all the important facts you should know about her from her son to her relationship with a model and masseuse and more.

Alison Hammond cuddling Dermot O'Leary on set of This Morning
Alison Hammond has been named as one of This Morning's regular hosts. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Who is Alison Hammond?

Age: 51

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @alisonhammond55

Alison first appeared on our TV screens in 2002 when she entered the third series of Big Brother.

She starred alongside the likes of Kate Lawler, Adele Roberts and Jade Goody but was sadly evicted after only 15 days on thee show.

After that, Alison found her career wasn't over just yet as she worked her way to become one of TV's most favourite faces.

How tall is Alison Hammond?

Alison is 5ft 9inches tall which is around 1.78meters tall.

Does Alison Hammond have any children?

Three years after appearing on Big Brother, Alison welcomed her son Aiden Hammond.

Now 21 years old, Aiden has remained out of the spotlight but is having a successful career as a DJ and music producer.

Alison rarely speaks about her son but she did call him her "greatest achievement" in an Instagram birthday post.

Alison Hammond landed the dream job as presenter of The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding
Alison Hammond landed the dream job as presenter of The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding. Picture: Channel 4

Is Alison Hammond in a relationship?

It's become one of the biggest questions around Alison's personal life as she's currently dating David Putman.

Alison and David have been together for a few years now, with their relationship first causing controversy because of the 22 year age gap.

However, the couple couldn't be happier as she labels him one of the most supportive boyfriends she has had. Alison recently confessed the pair were in love and just having the best time.

She gushed: "I never have to worry and second guess how he feels about me. He's wonderful."

What TV shows has Alison Hammond appeared on?

With a true love of all things TV, Alison has appeared on most popular UK shows including This Morning, The Great British Bake Off and Loose Women.

Other TV work include:

  • DNA Journey
  • Backstage at the BAFTAS
  • Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Celebrity Juice
  • Hotel Transylvania 3
  • Clear The Dancefloor

What is Alison Hammond's net worth?

After securing a safe spot in showbiz for a number of years now, Alison is said to have a net worth between £1-4million in 2026.

She has a number of lucrative TV contracts behind her now so that number is only set to soar as we approach 2026.

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