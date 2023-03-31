Is Alison Hammond single? Ex-boyfriend Ben Hawkins, engagement rumours and split explained

31 March 2023, 11:26

Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's love life
Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's love life. Picture: ITV/ Instagram-Alison Hammond
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is Alison Hammond single, who was she engaged to and why did they split?

Alison Hammond, 48, is quickly becoming one of the most popular people on TV, with jobs hosting This Morning, the 2023 BAFTAs and – most recently confirmed – the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

Dermot O'Leary's co-star often keeps her personal life private, including her relationships, but has recently been sharing more with the This Morning viewers regarding her split from ex Ben Hawkins.

Earlier this month, Alison revealed on the hit ITV1 show that she was officially single, following reports only weeks before that she was engaged to gardener Ben.

Here's everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's love life from ex-boyfriend, split and engagement rumours.

Alison Hammond recently split from her boyfriend of two years Ben Hawkins
Alison Hammond recently split from her boyfriend of two years Ben Hawkins. Picture: ITV

Is Alison Hammond single?

Alison Hammond has referred to herself as being single multiple times on This Morning over the past few weeks, leading many to believe she has split from boyfriend of two years, Ben Hawkins.

It started with a comment on This Morning when the presenters were discussing new ITV show Romance Retreat. When someone suggested Alison appear on the show for singletons, she replied: "Hey, I am single."

Only a week later, Alison referenced being single again on the show as she co-presented alongside Holly Willoughby.

The pair had a segment about Pear Rings – a piece of jewellery that single people can wear to show that they are open to meeting someone – where Alison was seen wearing one of her own.

She said on the show: “As you can see, I've got my single ring on," with Holly then replying: "Hopefully you won't need it for a lifetime."

Watch the moment here:

Most recently, Alison hinted that there was no chance of a reconciliation with her ex Ben during another discussion about the Pear Ring.

During the Morning View segment of the show, Matthew Wright said to Alison: "The green ring is gone?!". She replied to him: "It's definitely not gone, trust me, it is not going anywhere. I actually contacted the company and they're going to send me a proper ring."

Alison Hammond hosted the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 earlier this year
Alison Hammond hosted the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Who is Alison Hammond's ex boyfriend Ben Hawkins?

Ben Hawkins is a landscape gardener who first met Alison when she hired him to transform her garden in the West Midlands.

Alison and Ben were dating for around two years before they split earlier this year.

The couple managed to keep their romance low profile while they were an item, only being pictured together a handful of times.

Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary every Friday
Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary every Friday. Picture: ITV

The presenter had previously shared that she'd kept her relationship with Ben a secret from the public and press for a year before it was revealed.

The relationship was first confirmed in June 2022 when her co-host Dermot "outed" her relationship by referring to her as a "taken" woman on the show.

At the time of confirming her romance, Alison said that she had Ben "hidden for a year and a half" and "no-one knew".

She added: "He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.”

Was Alison Hammond engaged to Ben Hawkins?

Only weeks before she revealed she was "single", Alison was at the centre of reports she and Ben were engaged.

Ben's father, Colin Hawkins, reportedly told the Daily Mail the couple had "proposed to one another". It was reported at the time that Ben's 72-year-old father had told the press: "I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of."

He added that Alison was the "nicest woman we've ever me" and said that the couple were very happy.

The star was forced to deny these reports, however, explaining on This Morning just days later: "Sorry, it's fake news! I'm not getting married. One day it might happen, but sorry babes but it's fake news."

Who else has Alison Hammond dated?

Alison was previously married to a man called Noureddine Boufaied. The pair have a son, Aidan, together.

In 2014, Alison met security guard Jamie who she dated until 2017 when they split.

Alison and Ben started dating a year before she shared the news with the public, sometime in 2021.



