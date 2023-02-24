Alison Hammond denies she's engaged as Dermot quizzes her on This Morning

By Alice Dear

Alison Hammond revealed on This Morning that she is not engaged, despite reports that she and partner Ben Hawkins were planning to tie-the-knot.

Alison Hammond, 48, has denied that she is engaged to boyfriend Ben Hawkins.

Appearing on This Morning alongside her co-host Dermot O'Leary on Friday, the star revealed she was not getting married.

This comes after Ben's father, Colin Hawkins, reportedly told the Mail Online the couple had "proposed to one another".

During Friday's This Morning, Dermot started the show with the sound of wedding bells before saying to Alison: "I hear a congratulations are in order, someone is getting married!"

Alison Hammond stuns on the red carpet at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Alison then cut in, explaining: "Cut the music! I'm not engaged, I'm so sorry I'm not engaged!"

She went on to say, during the clearly rehearsed 'bit': "I told you, if I was ever to get engaged or get married I would be the first person to tell you! I'd put all over Instagram and TikTok!"

Alison Hammond hosts This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary every Friday. Picture: ITV

Alison added: "Sorry, it's fake news! I'm not getting married. One day it might happen, but sorry babes but it's fake news."

She told Dermot: "You'd be the first to know!" before he added: "I was looking forward to walking you down the aisle!"

Alison Hammond tells Dermot O'Leary that she is not engaged, calling the reports 'fake news'. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ben's father, 72-year-old Colin, had told the press: "I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of."

He added that Alison was the "nicest woman we've ever me" and said that the couple were very happy.

