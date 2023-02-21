Alison Hammond 'engaged to secret boyfriend' after two years together

21 February 2023, 08:27 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 08:29

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged
Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged. Picture: Instagram

Alison Hammond's future father-in-law has opened up about the This Morning star's relationship.

Congratulations are in order, because Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend.

The This Morning star has been dating Ben Hawkins for almost two years, with the pair only pictured together for the first time earlier this week.

According to Ben’s dad Colin Hawkins, 72, the pair have proposed to each other, but they haven’t got rings yet.

“I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of,” he told the Mail Online.

Alison Hammond hosted the BAFTAs this week
Alison Hammond hosted the BAFTAs this week. Picture: Getty Images

He added: “I love Alison to bits. She's the nicest woman we've ever met. I would love to tell you a load of stories and they are all good, but I can't because she's asked us to keep things private.”

It's believed Alison hired Ben for his gardening services at her Birmingham home and the pair's relationship developed from there.

While the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight, former Big Brother star Alison has previously confirmed she has ‘someone special’ in her life.

She told My Weekly magazine: “There’s someone special and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.”

Speaking on a podcast, Alison also revealed how she bagged her boyfriend.

Alison Hammond has previously opened up about her new boyfriend
Alison Hammond has previously opened up about her new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

"You want to know how I got him? I just said, 'Babes, do you think you can handle this juice?!',” she said.

The mum-of-one continued: "He's like 'I'm all over it!'"

She went on to open up about her relationship, adding: "You've got to be confident haven't you? When you see someone and you think, 'that is my person', you've got to go for it.

“You can't let that person go. When I see someone, I think 'that is my person'."

The host asked: "Like love at first sight vibes? Was yours love at first sight?

"A little bit yeah," Alison said, before adding: "I don't think it was love at first sight on their front..."

