Alison Hammond refuses to take part in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway prank in first look clip

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec admitted the Saturday Night Away prank 'almost fell apart' when Alison Hammond refused to take part.

Ant and Dec appeared on The One Show this week where they explained how the This Morning host was so scared of their 'haunted hotel' prank that she ended up returning to her car at one point.

The presenting duo said the set-up "nearly went absolutely haywire" when they heard Alison telling her friend she would not go back into the hotel.

Ahead of the return of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, the pair shared a clip from the prank where Alison can be heard saying: "The place is haunted. I feel it."

Alison Hammond looks terrified during her stay at the haunted hotel. Picture: ITV

In the clip, Alison can be seen entering the hotel room and being greeted by creepy porcelain dolls, to which she says to herself: "This is so haunted!"

Alison can then be seen back in her car telling her friend: "A million per cent I am not staying here."

Ant and Dec look concerned as Alison Hammond leaves the hotel. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec can be seen in their control room looking concerned as the This Morning host looks close to ruining the prank.

It appears Alison is convinced to return to the hotel, where she can be seen at dinner telling her friend that she can "feel" how haunted the hotel is.

She then tells her friend: "I have an affinity with the spirits", which Ant and Dec obviously find hilarious.

Alison Hammond tells her friend she will not be staying in the hotel after claiming it is haunted. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the prank, which almost didn't happen, Dec said: "That is the one that nearly went absolutely haywire."

He went on: "It was meant to be an overnight stay, she got as far as reception, and she was like, 'I’m not staying here, this place is too spooky'.

"She got out, got in the car and was like, 'Take me home', we’re like, 'She can’t go home! We’ve set the whole place up!'

"We had hidden cameras everywhere, and she was like, 'No, I’m not going back in'."

Ant and Dec look worried as they watch Alison return to her car. Picture: ITV

Ant went on to explain how they had to call the producer at This Morning to convince Alison to stay in the hotel.

Dec said: "That is the one that, very nearly didn’t happen. It’s the closest it’s been to falling apart."

