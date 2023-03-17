Alison Hammond confirmed as Bake Off host replacement

The beloved This Morning presenter will replace Matt Lucas on the hit Channel 4 show.

Alison Hammond has been unveiled as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 officially announced this morning that the bubbly TV star, 48, will take over from comedy writer Matt Lucas in the next series of the show.

Taking to Instagram to share the much-anticipated update, show bosses wrote: "BAKING NEWS! We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait!"

The charismatic This Morning presenter also took to social media to update fans on her tasty new role in the tent.

Alongside a charming video of herself in cake form answering interview questions next to Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, she wrote: "It’s OFFICIAL!!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! Let’s have it! The cake that is!"

Famous friends were delighted for the Brummie favourite, who impressed bosses during her appearance in series three of the celebrity edition.

GBBO judge Prue officially welcomed her colleague to the show, writing: "Huge congratulations Alison, you will be magnificent and I can’t wait for your infectious laugh to be ringing through the tent."

Next to a red heart emoji, fellow telly legend Claudia Winkleman added: "BRILLIANT!"

While ex-Big Brother contestant Kate Lawler wrote: "Favourite person on one of my favourite TV shows!!"

"So amazing @alisonhammond55," added former Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

While show icon Rahul Mandal said: "How super exciting is that. Congrats. I so want to go back in the tent now, to experience your presence and chemistry with Noel and Paul and Prue."

And it's not just 2018 Bake Off winner Rahul's dream to see how her infectious humour sparks some serious fun in the tent.

Fans went wild for the announcement, with many labelling her "the perfect choice" to replace former host Matt Lucas.

"Couldn’t be happier with this!!," wrote one social media user.

"It’s an immediate yes from me," added a second.

A third joked: "Her and Noel? Absolute chaos! Can't wait!"

While a fourth said: "Yay! Alison has got THE BEST energy and she will do an amazing job."

Fans think Alison's energy will be the perfect ingredient in the new series. Picture: Alamy

The news comes after the Little Britain actor announced his exit from the show in December last year.

Following a three-year stint co-starring alongside Noel Fielding, the comedy writer revealed that he and David Walliams were writing together again and had both quit their jobs to focus on the project.

At the time, he wrote on Twitter: "Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.

"But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

"I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent."I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

