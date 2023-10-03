What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

3 October 2023, 11:47

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake
The Great British Bake Off judges test their contestants with new baking themes each week. Picture: Bake Off/Instagram

GBBO viewers are treated to a new theme each week from bread, to chocolate to pastry - so which of the challenges are contestants facing this week?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens delivering three challenges and a whole collection of tasty new treats and recipes every week.

On each episode, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announce the theme of the week to the contestants - bread, biscuit and pastry week are all firm favourites - and then set three challenges for the new bakers to show off their skills.

Each week, the remaining contestants, will take on the tasks set by the judges, including the Signature Challenge, the Technical Challenge and Showstopper Challenge, in hope of being crowned star baker.

Ahead of series 14, which saw Alison Hammond join Noel Fielding as presenter, producers confirmed they were scrapping national-themed week, such as German week or Mexican week, in a bid to not offend anyone. They have, however, introduced some new ones including chocolate and botanical.

So what is the theme for The Great British Bake Off This week? Here's what's on the menu for viewers tonight.

GBBO contestant shows off turtle animal cake
GBBO contestants took on the cake Showstopper Challenge in week one. Picture: Bake Off/Instagram

What is the baking theme on GBBO tonight?

Already on week 2, contestants will be taking on the very delicious biscuit week.

The Signature Challenge will involve marshmallow and the Showstopper Challenge will be quite the illusion as Paul and Prue want their contestants to make their favourite meal out of biscuits. The Technical Challenge is yet to be revealed.

Read more: All The Great British Bake Off winners: Where they are now?

Read more: Why did Matt Lucas leave The Great British Bake Off?

Watch the trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023

What were the previous themes on The Great British Bake Off?

Week 1

Bake Off contestants took on the famous cake week in the white tent in hope of making a great first impression on the judges.

  • Signature Challenge: The perfect vertical layer cake
  • Technical Challenge: Chocolate cake
  • Showstopper Challenge: A sponge showstopper with an animal theme.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Laura and Arthur get married on Married At First Sight UK

What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Brad is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Brad Skelly Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Jay Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

Trending on Heart

One demanding bride has caused controversy online.

Bride blasts bridesmaid for 'ruining wedding' after refusing to bleach her hair

Lifestyle

Shona is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Shona Manderson Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

Stacey Solomon has created an autumnal door for her daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon reveals autumn door at Pickle Cottage dedicated to Rose

Celebrities

Supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco have confirmed when customers can book their Christmas delivery slot

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2023: When can you book for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco and more

Lifestyle

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Paul Liba Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

Terence is a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023

Terence Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Porscha is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Porscha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, son and Instagram revealed

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Tasha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Nathanial is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Nathanial Valentino Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed
Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

Arthur Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Laura Vaughan Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles
Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella Morgan: Age, job, Instagram revealed
Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Luke revealed why he wasn't wearing his wedding ring.

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals shock reason he doesn't wear wedding ring

Married At First Sight shock as Brad appears to tell wife Shona to 'shut up'

Married At First Sight shock as Brad appears to tell wife Shona to 'shut up'