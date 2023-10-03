What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off judges test their contestants with new baking themes each week. Picture: Bake Off/Instagram

GBBO viewers are treated to a new theme each week from bread, to chocolate to pastry - so which of the challenges are contestants facing this week?

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens delivering three challenges and a whole collection of tasty new treats and recipes every week.

On each episode, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith announce the theme of the week to the contestants - bread, biscuit and pastry week are all firm favourites - and then set three challenges for the new bakers to show off their skills.

Each week, the remaining contestants, will take on the tasks set by the judges, including the Signature Challenge, the Technical Challenge and Showstopper Challenge, in hope of being crowned star baker.

Ahead of series 14, which saw Alison Hammond join Noel Fielding as presenter, producers confirmed they were scrapping national-themed week, such as German week or Mexican week, in a bid to not offend anyone. They have, however, introduced some new ones including chocolate and botanical.

So what is the theme for The Great British Bake Off This week? Here's what's on the menu for viewers tonight.

GBBO contestants took on the cake Showstopper Challenge in week one. Picture: Bake Off/Instagram

What is the baking theme on GBBO tonight?

Already on week 2, contestants will be taking on the very delicious biscuit week.

The Signature Challenge will involve marshmallow and the Showstopper Challenge will be quite the illusion as Paul and Prue want their contestants to make their favourite meal out of biscuits. The Technical Challenge is yet to be revealed.

What were the previous themes on The Great British Bake Off?

Week 1

Bake Off contestants took on the famous cake week in the white tent in hope of making a great first impression on the judges.

Signature Challenge: The perfect vertical layer cake

The perfect vertical layer cake Technical Challenge: Chocolate cake

Chocolate cake Showstopper Challenge: A sponge showstopper with an animal theme.

