Paul Hollywood facts: Age, wife and children revealed

Paul Hollywood takes part in hilarious GBBO sketch

By Hope Wilson

How old is Paul Hollywood, who is his wife and does he have any children? Here are all the answers.

Paul Hollywood burst onto our screens back in 2010 as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

Known for his icy blue stare, every Bake Off contestant dreams they will receive the coveted 'Hollywood Handshake', but only some can be so lucky.

Since his television debut, Paul has gone on to take part in the American version of GBBO, The Great American Baking Show as well as Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico, broadcast on Channel 4.

What is Paul Hollywood's age, is he married and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Paul Hollywood started his career as a baker. Picture: Getty

How old is Paul Hollywood?

Paul Hollywood is 57-years-old.

He was born on 1st March 1966, in Wallasey.

Paul began his career at his father's bakery before becoming head baker at The Dorchester, Chester Grosvenor and Spa, and the Cliveden Hotel.

Paul Hollywood is a judge of The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Alamy

Who is Paul Hollywood's wife?

Paul Hollywood is married to Melissa Spalding, 39, a pub landlady from Kent.

The GBBO star was previously married to Alexandra Hollywood from 1998-2019, although the couple seperated in 2013.

After the marriage to his first wife crumbled, Paul went on to date influencer Summer Monteys-Fullam, who is 30-years his junior.

The pair were in a relationship for two years before they went their separate ways in 2019.

Paul Hollywood and his wife Melissa Spalding got married in 2023. Picture: Getty

Does Paul Hollywood have any children?

Paul Hollywood has one son, 21-year-old Josh.

The pair appear to have a fractured relationship, as Josh did not attend Paul's wedding to Melissa.

