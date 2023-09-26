Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

26 September 2023, 18:37

Watch the trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023

By Hope Wilson

The Great British Bake Off was filmed earlier this year at a stunning country park estate.

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens and we couldn't be more excited.

With scrumptious bakes and entertaining contestants, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will be returning to the Bake Off tent. This series will also see Alison Hammond make her presenting debut on GBBO after Matt Lucas stepped down from presenting duties last year.

An equally important part of the show is the iconic GBBO tent which has appeared in every series of the show. But where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

Here is everything you need to know.

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood are involved in the Great British Bake Off
Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood are involved in the Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The Great British Bake Off is filmed at Welford Park in Berkshire.

The famous GBBO tent is pitched in the spring and filming lasts around 10 weeks, so the winner is crowned around June time.

Despite knowing who the winner is, the contestants are not able to reveal who was crowned Bake Off champion until the finale has aired.

Welford Park is the home of The Great British Bake Off
Welford Park is the home of The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty

Where else has The Great British Bake Off been filmed?

The Great British Bake Off was filmed at Welford Park from 2014-2019 until Covid protocols forced bosses to find a new, suitable location.

During the Covid pandemic GBBO changed its filming location to Down Hall Hotel, which is a beautiful country house hotel in Essex.

The show returned to Welford Park in 2022.

With the baking bar already set high, will this year's bakers rise to the occassion?

The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

