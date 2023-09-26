When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

GBBO contestants not only battle with ingredients in the famous Channel 4 tent but also the weather - so when was it filmed?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is back on our TV screens and we couldn't be more excited to watch the new line up of contestants work their way through a baking theme each week.

But as we use the GBBO as the perfect indicator that autumn is here, viewers will notice a slightly different weather vibe when they're watching Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood dish out the tasks.

For many of us watching the show, which will be presented by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond this year, it's become tradition to snuggle up on the sofa every Tuesday with a blanket and some treats but as you watch, you will see contestants battle with the heat and sunshine in the tent rather than a rainy October day.

So when exactly is The Great British Bake Off filmed? And how long is it on for? Here's the filming details.

GBBO contestants are required to give up a lot of time to film the Channel 4 show. Picture: GBBO/Instagram

When was The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The show is filmed over 10 weeks between the months of April to June.

When applying to compete on the show, contestants are asked to make sure their schedules are clear for a total of up to 21 days between those months to be able to make the programme.

And those days can be particularly long, with filming taking anywhere up to 16 hours in one go.

Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be taking the reigns of the show this year. Picture: Channel 4

How long is The Great British Bake Off 2023 on TV for? When is the final?

With a start date of September 26th at 8pm, fans of the show can expect to have an hours worth of baking entertainment every week.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm how long the show is on for and when the final is, but typically GBBO features on our TV schedule for around eight weeks. With this in mind, the final could take place on November 21st 2023.