When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

26 September 2023, 12:50 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 14:21

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule
The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

GBBO contestants not only battle with ingredients in the famous Channel 4 tent but also the weather - so when was it filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is back on our TV screens and we couldn't be more excited to watch the new line up of contestants work their way through a baking theme each week.

But as we use the GBBO as the perfect indicator that autumn is here, viewers will notice a slightly different weather vibe when they're watching Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood dish out the tasks.

For many of us watching the show, which will be presented by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond this year, it's become tradition to snuggle up on the sofa every Tuesday with a blanket and some treats but as you watch, you will see contestants battle with the heat and sunshine in the tent rather than a rainy October day.

So when exactly is The Great British Bake Off filmed? And how long is it on for? Here's the filming details.

GBBO contestants for 2023
GBBO contestants are required to give up a lot of time to film the Channel 4 show. Picture: GBBO/Instagram

When was The Great British Bake Off filmed?

The show is filmed over 10 weeks between the months of April to June.

When applying to compete on the show, contestants are asked to make sure their schedules are clear for a total of up to 21 days between those months to be able to make the programme.

And those days can be particularly long, with filming taking anywhere up to 16 hours in one go.

Read more: Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

Read more: Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith laughing in GBBO
Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be taking the reigns of the show this year. Picture: Channel 4

How long is The Great British Bake Off 2023 on TV for? When is the final?

With a start date of September 26th at 8pm, fans of the show can expect to have an hours worth of baking entertainment every week.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm how long the show is on for and when the final is, but typically GBBO features on our TV schedule for around eight weeks. With this in mind, the final could take place on November 21st 2023.

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Celebrities

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

MAFS viewers can't ignore this couple's deal-breaker.

Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

Married at First Sight

The Great British Bake Off has produced some top winners over the years

Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay Howard: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke Worley: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Kriaras Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha Jay: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Paul Liba: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella Morgan: Age, job, Instagram revealed
Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy Rose: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides

Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides