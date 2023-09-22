When is The Great British Bake Off on? Start date and time revealed

22 September 2023, 16:28

By Hope Wilson

When is GBBO on TV and what time does it start? Here's everything you need to know.

It won’t be long until The Great British Bake Off is back on our screen.

With thirteen new bakers all hoping to become Star Baker and crowned GBBO champion 2023, we can't wait for the show to begin.

As well as new contestants there is also a new presenter to add to the mix. Alison Hammond will make her Bake Off debut this week as she joins Noel Fielding in presenting the show.

But when does The Great British Bake Off start and what channel is it on? Here’s everything you need to know.

Alison Hammond is presenting the Great British Bake Off
Alison Hammond is presenting the Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

When does the Great British Bake Off start?

The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday 26th September.

The series has teased the cast and judges for this year, so it won't be long until they all appear on our screens.

What time is Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off begins at 8:00pm.

It appears that the show will continue to air at that time for the whole series.

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood are involved in the Great British Bake Off
Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood are involved in the Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

What channel is the Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4.

The series began on BBC Two back in 2010 before moving to BBC One in 2014.

GBBO then moved to Channel 4 in 2017 where it is still broadcast.

