Matt Lucas releases emotional statement after quitting Great British Bake Off

7 December 2022, 08:11 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 08:20

Matt Lucas has released a statement after quitting Bake Off
Matt Lucas has released a statement after quitting Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Matt Lucas has announced he is leaving The Great British Bake Off after three years.

Great British Bake Off fans have been left devastated after Matt Lucas revealed he won’t be returning.

The comedian - who hosted the Channel 4 show alongside Noel Fielding - said he could no longer host it alongside his other projects.

Posting a statement on Twitter on Tuesday 6th December, Matt said it ‘became clear’ he was too busy to commit.

“Farewell Bake Off!” he wrote.

Matt Lucas posted his goodbye message on Instagram
Matt Lucas posted his goodbye message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

The 48-year-old continued: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt.”

Matt Lucas has quit The Great British Bake Off
Matt Lucas has quit The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Noel Fielding was quick to address the news, saying he will ‘really miss’ his co-star.

“I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers,” he commented on the post.

“I will miss your sense of the absurd and your silliness. I will miss all the times the four of us giggled together. I will miss your ability to turn into a fully formed character at the drop of a hat.”

He continued: “I will miss you pretending to be Boris Johnson singing David Bowie songs and I will miss your upbeat nature and positive vibes.”

Noel Fielding commented on Matt Lucas' Bake Off post
Noel Fielding commented on Matt Lucas' Bake Off post. Picture: Instagram

Noel, 49, hailed Matt as “a huge comic talent but also a lovely man and a good friend”, adding: “I wish you luck on your next adventure and look forward to watching as a fan. See you in the real world soon buddy.”

Judge Paul Hollywood added: "I’m going to miss you Matt, and so will the bakers … ❤️"

Matt will make his final appearance as co-host in two Bake Off Christmas specials, which will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

It’s unclear who will take over from him, with some fans guessing the likes of James Acaster or Stacey Solomon could step in.

