Frankie Essex had six-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamonds

Frankie Essex has opened up about piercing her daughter's ears. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex star Frankie Essex has opened up about getting her daughter’s ears pierced.

Frankie Essex has said she’s ‘preparing for stick’ after piercing her daughter’s ears.

The Only Way Is Essex star announced the exciting news that she had welcomed twins into the world with her partner Luke Love back in June.

And six months after giving birth to Luella and Logan, Frankie, 34, has said she recently got her daughter’s ears pierced.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, Frankie explained she took Luella to Claire’s in Bluewater.

Frankie Essex shares twins with her partner Luke. Picture: Instagram

"Luella cried, but then I put a dummy in her mouth and she was laughing. She was absolutely fine, and then she forgot about it,” she said.

"She looks so lovely and Luke [her dad] thinks she looks really different. She has real diamonds in and she’s only six months old! She’s definitely my child.

"I don’t know if I’m going to get stick for getting them done because a lot of people have opinions about that.”

The reality star added: "But if she didn’t get them done now, she would probably have to wait until she was a teenager, just getting it done now means it’s done, plus if she doesn’t like them when she’s older, she can take them out."

Frankie Seex and her partner Luke with their two children. Picture: Instagram

Frankie, who is the sister of Joey Essex, has been in a relationship with Luke for three years and announced she was pregnant in February.

Revealing how they discovered the news, she said: “The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’.

“I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely.”

She added: “We had an early scan as we were so excited. There are no twins in the family and we conceived naturally. They're not identical.

“It was such a shock, but it's a blessing and we are so over the moon.”

