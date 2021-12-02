Aunts are just as important as mums when raising girls, expert claims

2 December 2021, 15:34

An aunt plays a vital role in a young girl's life
An aunt plays a vital role in a young girl's life. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The parenting expert explained why the role of aunt is so significant in a woman's journey from girl to teen and then adult.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aunts are just as important as mums when it comes to raising women.

This is according to parenting expert Steve Biddulph, who believes aunts play valuable roles in a young woman's journey through their teens and beyond.

Steve, a psychologist and the author of Raising Girls And 10 Things Girls Need Most, puts an enormous amount of value on the role of an auntie, and explains why on the ABC's Parental As Everything podcast with Maggie Dent.

Talking on the episode titled Raising Girls, Steve says: "One of the things we know, for example, something that every 12-year-old girl knows for sure, [is that] she doesn't want to turn out like her mum.

Steve Biddulph believes an aunt can offer valued support when it comes to raising a woman
Steve Biddulph believes an aunt can offer valued support when it comes to raising a woman. Picture: Getty

"This is sad, I'm not taking any joy in this. You may well laugh but there are phases where they don't want to listen to you [mothers], but they still need lots of help."

He went on to explain that through research we have learnt that aunties are a "pillar of mental health for girls", and adds that an 'auntie figure' doesn't always need to be a blood relation.

"Somebody, around about your mum's age – a bit younger, a bit older – who loves you too", he said.

Steve goes on to encourage aunts who have nieces to put more of emphasis into bonding with them when they are around the age of eight.

He said that you should start by having them around to stay on certain occasions so you can start to build a foundation.

The expert went on: "When they're in their teens, start taking them for lunch once a month, get in their face a little bit.

"Ask those questions that aunties ask a lot like 'what do you really want your life to be about?'."

The expert made it clear that an 'aunt' figure does not always have to be a blood relative
The expert made it clear that an 'aunt' figure does not always have to be a blood relative. Picture: Getty

They can also quiz their aunt about boys and girls, a topic that they may feel uncomfortable asking their own mum about.

If these young girls have no one to talk to about these issues, they risk the damage that turning to a peer group can cause.

"If you don't provide this then girls will default to the peer group, and this is where social media gets out of control, because the peer group is very ill equipped to be supportive", he added.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas with Amazon Alexa trick

Christmas

Some baby names could end up on the naughty list

The baby names most likely to end up on the naughty list

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts?

Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

Christmas

A woman has won £300,000 after being sacked for falling pregnant

Mum wins £300,000 after bosses sacked her for falling pregnant
People told the mum her mistake had 'made their day'

Mum accidentally lists baby son for sale saying she 'needs it gone today'

Trending on Heart

Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break

Little Mix announce they're 'going on a break' to pursue solo projects

Celebrities

Residents parked in the area were left shocked by the penalty

Drivers fined £70 after council paint yellow lines under cars
The Queen has reportedly banned Monopoly

The Queen banned the royal family from playing Monopoly as it became ‘too vicious’

Royals

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star

TV & Movies

You can stay in the Home Alone house

Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green velvet dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness broke down in tears on his documentary

Paddy McGuinness in tears as he worries autistic children will never understand love

TV & Movies

This is when you need to get your Christmas presents posted

Last posting dates for Christmas delivery 2021: Royal Mail, Hermes, Parcel Forces and more

Christmas

Here's why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night

Doctor explains why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night
You can now get a hot water bottler for your feet

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

A Citroen C4 was stopped by police in Oxford

Police stop motorist for driving with snow-covered windscreen
Vin Diesel shared a poignant message to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel shares letter to Paul Walker about their daughters on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Nicholas Cochrane played Andy McDonald in Coronation Street

Here's what Simon Gregson’s Coronation Street brother Andy McDonald is up to now

TV & Movies