Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

A Tik Tok star has slammed adults who don't ask permission to hug children. Picture: Getty

Brittany Baxter believes it's an important part of setting body boundaries.

A mum has divided opinion by saying that grandparents should ask for consent before hugging or kissing their grandchildren.

Motherhood influencer Brittany Baxter explained why she believes it is important for adults to get permission from children if they want some affection – and respect boundaries if kids say 'no'.

The mother-of-two took to Tik Tok to share her thoughts on the topic, venting about how she feels it undermines her parenting technique when the "older generation" don't follow her rules.

Posting the video on social media @brittanybaxter_x, she captioned the one minute clip: "I said what I said... #gentleparenting #consent #fyp."

Explaining her position, she said: "Can we please start normalising the fact that kids do not have to kiss and hug adults?

"My daughter is almost two-years-old and I've been in the process of teaching her consent basically since the day that she's been born.

"And I find it really f****** unhelpful when the adults in her life are like, 'What? We have to ask for a kiss and a hug' even though I've explained why multiple times and then when she says no, they're like, 'Oh she doesn't love me, my feelings are so hurt' and then they proceed to overstep her body boundaries anyway."

She continued: "My daughter and her body do not exist to make anyone feel more comfortable or anyone feel more loved.

"No one’s feelings are ever going to be more important than my daughter’s right to her own body.

"And I’m sure as s**t not going to allow her to grow up in an environment where: 1. She doesn’t know how to say no and 2. She doesn’t know what it looks like for her no to be respected."

Brittany wants grandparents to be more aware of body boundaries. Picture: Getty

Although Brittany points out that she is trying to reinforce positive boundaries when it comes to her daughter, the Australian mum ended up turning off her comments as the video was met with negative reactions.

One follower wrote: "I love this in theory but I’m curious how you deal with situations involving hygiene and health."

The Tik Tok star replied: "My daughter is turning two - I know she cannot wash her body without my help or my husband’s help.

"So when it comes to that time, I state the boundary, ‘Hey Bubby, it’s time to get clean now, we need to wash your body.’

"I explain why, ‘We need to wash our bodies because that how we take care of our bodies, that’s going to keep our bodies healthy, etc. etc."