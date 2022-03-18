Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@arinsolange

A mum has gone viral after revealing she uses doorbells to call her kids for dinner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mum has been praised online after sharing her genius hack that ensures her kids always come down for dinner on time.

Watch now on Global Player: Frankie Bridge opens up about the pressures of parenting in new series 'No Filter'

Mum-of-four Arin, who regularly shares renovation and lifestyle content under username @arinsolange, has gone viral with her latest video.

She called it her "ultimate mum hack", and revealed that she installed doorbells to call her kids down for dinner.

The hack saves her from having to yell repeatedly to call them down, and other mums have praised the incredible idea.

"TikTok made me do it: MOM HACK," Arin captioned the video.

The mum has a doorbell for each of her kids. Picture: TikTok/@arinsolange

"This is the ultimate TikTok-made-me-do-it mum hack.

"We have four kids and I hate yelling in our house. I bought these little doorbells and they are a gamechanger."

Arin revealed that she has one doorbell button for each of her four kids, and that she keeps them in a cupboard in her kitchen.

The doorbells are set up in each of their rooms, meaning they are instantly notified when they need to come down. She also uses them in the morning, and bought them for just $15 (£11) on Amazon.

"There has never been a better #momhack," she said. "These little $15 doorbells have made our house so much more pleasant!"

The hack has been praised by parents online. Picture: TikTok/@arinsolange

The video has amassed a whopping 700,000 likes, and it's received 5,500 comments from impressed parents.

One person commented: "Yelling through the house is my #1 top mum peeve," while another joked: "I just got myself a bullhorn. Some families need something a lil stronger."

A third wrote: "We had something like this rigged up in our house in the 70s! Not this fancy! Wrangled in the six siblings. Worked like a charm!"