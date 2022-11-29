Mum admits she wants to change son’s name as no one can pronounce it

An Australian mum has said she wishes she had given her baby son a different name.

Elli from Australia decided to call her three-month-old Seth, and despite the name being fairly common in the UK, people have trouble saying it correctly Down Under.

Taking part in a TikTok trend that asks parents on the platform: “Do you ever regret what you named your kid?” Elli revealed her thoughts.

She said: “It's not that I regret the name that I chose for my child, but I thought I chose a name that was short, international and easy to pronounce. It turns out I was wrong. The name I chose is not popular in Australia.”

Elli added: “My son's name is Seth and unless I say Seth like Seth Rogen, no one knows what I'm saying.”

Instead, Elli said people often pronounce the name 'Seeth' or 'Steph'.

Surprisingly, plenty of parents said they had the same issue, with one writing: “My son's name is Seth and I did not think it was a name I would have to spell out as often.”

“I knew the name before you said it. Same same, my Seth has had so many issues with his name,” someone else said.

But some people were confused by the video, with one commenting: “Seth is very common in Australia.”

Another said: “Seth is a very popular name in Australia. Not sure what circumstances one would have to spell out Seth other than on the phone, but even then.”

While a third wrote: “So many Seths in Australia.”

And a fourth added: “Wow, I can't believe you people get confused by Seth. That seems like such a normal name to me.

