Why you should never put your Christmas tree next to the radiator

6 December 2022, 13:26 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 13:29

Here's why you shouldn't put your Christmas tree by the radiator
Here's why you shouldn't put your Christmas tree by the radiator. Picture: Alamy

An expert has explained the one spot you should never put your Christmas tree.

Christmas decorations will be going up all over the world this weekend.

But if you’ve got yourself a real tree, now a gardening expert has revealed why you should never put it up by the radiator.

Writing on his blog, Monty Don shared a handy list of advice for anyone who wants to make their tree last as long as possible.

He explained: “NEVER place your Christmas tree by a radiator. It will respond by immediately shedding its needles.”

Real Christmas trees should never be by the radiator
Real Christmas trees should never be by the radiator. Picture: Alamy

The famous gardener went on to reveal where in your home Christmas trees are best suited to, adding: “Keep it as cool as possible.

“All these evergreen firs have adapted to cope with cold winter weather and will react to central heating heat by dropping their leaves in order to conserve moisture. A draughty hallway is ideal.”

There was plenty more advice in Monty’s blog, including how to water your tree.

“Get one with roots if possible, even if you are not intending to plant it,” he said.

“Pot it into as large a container as you have and fill this with sharp sand or compost. Sand is perfectly good for the few weeks it will be indoors. Water it and keep the sand moist.”

Monty also says you should buy a tree holder for a cut stump and keep it topped up with water, adding: “Treat it like a cut flower. This will do more than anything to stop it shedding its needles.”

This comes after the team at Flowercard revealed the ideal date to put your real tree up.

They claim that the ideal time to put the tree up is November 28, if you are planning to take it down on January 1.

The ideal time to put a Christmas tree has been revealed
The ideal time to put a Christmas tree has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

He added: "If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

