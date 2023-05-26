Alison Hammond puts £700,000 house up for sale to move closer to This Morning studio

Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond - Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

Alison Hammond is reportedly selling her Birmingham home with plans to move closer to the This Morning studios in West London.

Alison Hammond, 48, is believed to be selling her £700,000 house in Solihull after three years living at the property.

The This Morning presenter, who usually hosts the hit ITV show alongside Dermot O'Leary on Fridays, is reportedly moving closer to West London where the studios are located.

This comes after it was reported that Alison was one of the favourites in line to replace Phillip Schofield on the hit show.

A source told The Sun: "The timings are entirely coincidental but are, perhaps, telling. Alison loves that house but wants a fresh start. She’s incredibly in demand."

Alison Hammond is one of the favourites to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

They added: "It’s looking highly likely she will be asked to do more days a week on This Morning — and therefore she will be spending more time in London."

Alison has lived in the home, located in the Midlands, for three years with her 18-year-old son Aiden.

Alison Hammond has previously hosted cooking videos from her kitchen in Solihull. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond's garden had a beautiful makeover back in August 2021. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

The star has given fans a glimpse into her home on several occasions, especially on her social media and during This Morning segments filmed during lockdown.

Alison's kitchen, which she has showed off many times on Instagram, has a modern design with white surfaces and charcoal cupboards.

The TV star has a Union Jack radio set on one of the surfaces and a sign hanging on the wall which says: 'This kitchen is for laughing and dancing'.

Alison Hammond also has a hot tub in her back garden, which she says she enjoys in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

Back in August 2021, Alison showed off her garden which had recently had a makeover. The star now has a sweet outdoor area complete with shed, palm trees, a cosy seated area and a fire pit.

Alison is also the proud owner of a hot tub, which she has previously said she likes to use in the early hours of the morning.

