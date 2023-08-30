Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

When is the Great British Bake Off back and what can we expect from the new series?

The Great British Bake Off will return later this year for another series as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood search for the best amateur baker.

This year presenter Noel Fielding will be joined by new co-star Alison Hammond who was cast in the hit Channel 4 show earlier this year after Matt Lucas stepped down.

Now, the show has shared a first-look image at the next series, posting a picture of Prue, Paul, Noel and Alison outside the Bake Off tent.

As people get excited for the new series, here's everything you need to know:

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood stand outside the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

When is Bake Off back?

The Great British Bake Off will return later this year with a host of new baking hopefuls.

In a recent Instagram post, the show said it was "coming soon", however, did not confirm a return date.

In 2022 the show started on 13th September, in 2021 on the 21st September and in 2020 on the 22nd September. This means the show is likely to return in September this year!

Alison Hammond will join the hosting team on Bake Off this year. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram

Who are the judges on Bake Off 2023?

Back for another year are judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Paul has been a judge on the show since it started in 2010, while Prue Leith took over from Mary Berry when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Who is hosting Bake Off 2023?

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will co-host Bake Off 2023.

Comedian Noel will be returning for his sixth year on the show, while This Morning presenter Alison will be making her Bake Off debut.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins previously hosted the show, but left with Mary Berry in 2017 when the show moved over to Channel 4.

Noel then presented with Sandi Toksvig for three years before Matt Lucas took over in 2020.

