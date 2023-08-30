Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

30 August 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 30 August 2023, 13:04

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants
Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the Great British Bake Off back and what can we expect from the new series?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off will return later this year for another series as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood search for the best amateur baker.

This year presenter Noel Fielding will be joined by new co-star Alison Hammond who was cast in the hit Channel 4 show earlier this year after Matt Lucas stepped down.

Now, the show has shared a first-look image at the next series, posting a picture of Prue, Paul, Noel and Alison outside the Bake Off tent.

As people get excited for the new series, here's everything you need to know:

Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood stand outside the Bake Off tent
Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond and Paul Hollywood stand outside the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

When is Bake Off back?

The Great British Bake Off will return later this year with a host of new baking hopefuls.

In a recent Instagram post, the show said it was "coming soon", however, did not confirm a return date.

In 2022 the show started on 13th September, in 2021 on the 21st September and in 2020 on the 22nd September. This means the show is likely to return in September this year!

Alison Hammond will join the hosting team on Bake Off this year
Alison Hammond will join the hosting team on Bake Off this year. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram

Who are the judges on Bake Off 2023?

Back for another year are judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Paul has been a judge on the show since it started in 2010, while Prue Leith took over from Mary Berry when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

Related video:

Alison Hammond speaks as she joins The Great British Bake Off

Who is hosting Bake Off 2023?

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will co-host Bake Off 2023.

Comedian Noel will be returning for his sixth year on the show, while This Morning presenter Alison will be making her Bake Off debut.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins previously hosted the show, but left with Mary Berry in 2017 when the show moved over to Channel 4.

Noel then presented with Sandi Toksvig for three years before Matt Lucas took over in 2020.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

The cast of The Towers series two

The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop
Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

This Morning's Andi Peters takes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career

This Morning's Andi Peters takes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career

Trending on Heart

There are easy ways to earn cashback

Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

Lifestyle

Only Adult zones on planes are becoming a reality

Airline launches 'adults-only' section on flights: Here's what it means

News

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Sue Radford has given fans a holiday update

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reassures fans amid Florida hurricane warning

Celebrities

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

News

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have unveiled their Essex mansion

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion

Sue Radford and Millie Radford appear to be on better terms

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ends ‘feud’ with pregnant daughter Millie as she wishes her a happy birthday
Jennie McAlpine has announced the birth of her third child

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine welcomes third child and shares name's sweet meaning
When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

How to see the Super Blue Moon this week

News

Love Island Games has been announced

Love Island Games: Start date, hosts and cast revealed

Footage of the funny scene was shared on TikTok.

Toddler sparks wedding debate after wiping her face on bride's dress

Weddings

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing at their usual times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes next week

Fans have been wondering when Clarkson's Farm will return

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date: All the details we know so far

TV vet Pete Wedderburn said: "Keep them close to you and under strict control."

'Urgent warning' issued to dog owners over deadly seaside risk

Lifestyle

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Millions of Brits to receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

Lifestyle