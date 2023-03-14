David Schwimmer shares tragic reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

David Schwimmer shares heartbreaking reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram-David Schwimmer

By Alice Dear

David Schwimmer will take part in a special Bake Off episode alongside Jess Nelson, Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis.

David Schwimmer, 56, has revealed the tragic reason why he signed up to take part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer.

The actor, best known for playing Ross Geller in Friends, revealed in a first-look clip of his episode that he has lost loved ones to the cruel illness.

In footage obtained by The Mirror, David explains how his grandmother and his ex-wife's mother died of cancer.

He also added that his sister, Ellie, battled cancer.

David Schwimmer shared his reasons for taking part in the Celebrity Bake Off special. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking on the show, David says: "I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me."

He added: "I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness.

"I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity. It's a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show."

David Schwimmer will go up against Jess Nelson, Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis in the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

David wed Zoe Buckman in 2010 and was married to the artist for seven years before they split. They share a daughter, Cleo, who is 11-years-old.

While we don't know too much about David's sister's battle with cancer, he has previously praised her on his social media.

Back in 2020, on National Sibling Day, David shared a number of pictures of himself with Ellie, writing: "National Sibling Day was yesterday, and I just wanted to take a moment to celebrate and thank my big sister...

"She's been there for me through thick and thin, through so much laughter and, yes, tears (like when she 'accidentally' slammed the bathroom door on my hand).

"I couldn't be more grateful to have such an amazing person in my life. Love you Ellie. And don't forget... I'll always be younger. Ha."

David Schwimmer shared that his sister, Ellie, battled cancer. Picture: Instagram/ David Schwimmer

David will battle against Little Mix singer Jess Nelson and comedians Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis in the Bake Off tent in a bid to be named Star Baker by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

