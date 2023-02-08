When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start and who is in the line-up?

Celebrity Bake Off is back with a brand new series. Picture: Channel 4

David Schwimmer has joined the Celebrity Bake Off line up - here's everything we know about the new series...

The Great British Bake Off is back with a brand new series, and this time the line up is better than ever.

In fact, you can expect to see some huge stars including the likes of Friends actor David Schwimmer, Jesy Nelson and Paddy McGuinnes.

But when is Celebrity Bake Off 2023? And what is the line up? Here’s what we know…

When is Celebrity Bake Off 2023?

David Schwimmer has joined the Celebrity Bake Off line up. Picture: Channel 4

An exact date is yet to be announced, but you can expect to see the Celebrity Bake Off on our screens at some point in March 2023.

Over two days, the celebrities will be putting their baking skills to the test with three challenges, the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

They will be hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary creations.

Which celebrities are in this year’s Celebrity Bake Off 2023?

Hoping to wow the judges in the tent this year are Friends star David Schwimmer, The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas, TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Olympian Tom Daley.

Gemma Collins is in the Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line up. Picture: Channel 4

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and TV presenter AJ Odudu are also on the line up, as well as The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.

See the full Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line up:

Jesy Nelson

David Schwimmer

Gemma Collins

Paddy McGuinness

Tom Daley

Jay Blades

Mike Wozniak

Rose Matafeo

Tim Key

Coleen Nolan

David Morrissey

Lucy Beaumont

Jessica Hynes

Joe Thomas

AJ Odudu

Ellie Taylor

Adele Roberts

Celebrity Bake Off is returning to Channel 4 this year. Picture: Channel 4

Who is presenting Celebrity Bake Off 2023?

Joining this year's celebrities in the Bake Off tent will be judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while hosting the show is Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Matt recently revealed he was leaving the series after clashes with his schedule.

He said on Twitter at the time: "Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Read more: