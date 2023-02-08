Love Island fans 'work out' Claudia Fogarty is Tom Clare's ex after shock arrival

8 February 2023, 11:34 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 12:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans think bombshell Claudia Fogarty could be Tom Clare's ex girlfriend after her entrance.

The Love Island drama stepped up a notch this week when the stars took on the Heart Rate Challenge.

But as the Islanders put on their best fancy dress, there was an added surprise when new bombshell Claudia Fogarty turned up out of the blue.

Despite everyone in the villa looking baffled by the arrival, there was one Islander who seemed a little more shocked than the rest.

Love Island fans noticed Tom Clare’s face when Claudia - who is the daughter of famous Superbike racer Carl Fogarty - walked in.

Tom Clare was shocked to see Claudia walk into Love Island
Tom Clare was shocked to see Claudia walk into Love Island. Picture: ITV

The football star then shouted "Oh f***!" and panicked, which left viewers convinced he actually knows Claudia already.

Taking to Twitter, someone wrote: "Is the new girl Tom’s ex ?! Because that was a genuine look of terror on his face.”

“Tom’s “oh f***” is giving this bombshell is one of his exes and I’m here for the drama #loveisland,” said someone else.

A third added: "Yessss it was giving me ‘ex girlfriend’ vibes!" while a fourth added: "Looking forward to seeing Tom’s reaction now his ex is in the villa.”

While we don’t yet know whether the pair have any connection, viewers are set to find out in tonight’s show.

Claudia Fogarty joined the Love Island line up
Claudia Fogarty joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in the episode, Lana Jenkins was seen calling things off with new partner Casey O'Gorman after she decided to put all her energy into Ron Hall.

After breaking the news to Casey, he wished her well and thanked her for her honesty, before things took a turn when Lana added she’d be a “very good wingwoman”.

Casey was furious, especially when Lana and Ron wasted no time in kissing, and went on to call the new couple ‘disrespectful’.

Pulling Lana for a chat by the fire pit, he called her ‘muggy’ and said her wingwoman comment ‘rubbed salt into the wound’.

Things got really awkward when Lana apologised but pointed out he’d only been in the villa for five days so they hadn’t formed a deep connection.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot midi dress

Celebrities

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

James Norton has opened up about the incredible Happy Valley finale

Happy Valley’s James Norton opens up on ‘top secret’ final scenes

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as return date is confirmed

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as release date is confirmed

Holly Willoughby collapsed on the floor during This Morning

This Morning's Holly Willoughby collapses to the floor in unaired moment

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has said she might give birth today

Stacey Solomon thinks she’ll give birth today as she says goodbye to baby bump

Celebrities

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

Valentine's Day meal deals revealed

Valentine’s Day meal deals 2023: Full list of supermarket options including M&S and Tesco

Lifestyle

Residents say they are woken up to the sound of sewage

Residents living next to huge ‘poo pipe’ say they’re woken up by sewage being flushed

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green shirt dress from Phase Eight

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new game on Instagram

Stacey Solomon 'panics' Joe Swash as she prepares for birth of baby

Celebrities

This mum has been called 'idiotic' after naming her twin babies Sean and Seen [Stock Image]

Mum branded 'idiotic' after giving twin babies the same name with different spelling

Parenting

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

The UK will scrap return train tickets in a railway system shake-up, it has been reported

Return train tickets 'to be scrapped' in railway shake-up

Travel

A woman has asked for advice after her plane experience

‘I refused to give up my plane seat so a mum could sit with her 6’5 son’

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon may have hinted at her baby's name

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she’s accidentally revealed unborn baby's name

Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has had a baby

Jeremy Clarkson becomes a grandad as daughter Emily gives birth to first baby

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from Oasis

Celebrities

happy Valley's finale episode aired this weekend

Happy Valley viewers shocked by horrific death in heartbreaking final episode

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Lifestyle