The Great British Bake Off Musical: Venue, dates and how to get tickets

20 February 2023, 08:00

The Great British Bake Off Musical is coming to London's West End!
Alice Dear

The Great British Bake Off has been reimagined as a musical, and it's now hitting the West End.

The Great British Bake Off Musical will be taking a place in London's West End from February this year.

The musical, co-created by Anna Beattie and Richard McKerrow, is a twist on the hit Channel 4 baking show with an original score and an award-winning cast.

People have described the musical as "heart-warming and funny" and is said to be a "joyous treat for the whole family".

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming musical including dates, venue, cast and how to get tickets:

The Great British Bake Off will open on the West End later this month
What is The Great British Bake Off Musical about and who is in the cast?

The Great British Bake Off Musical is a show-stopping musical that follows amateur bakers as they seek to impress the judges and battle their way to be crowned Star Baker.

During the show, the audience are taken on a rollicking journey of tap along songs and dance as the bakers face trials, tribulations, and baking failures along the way. 

Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, The Great British Bake Off Musical stars an original score written by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary.

The musical stars two characters inspired by real-life judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith; Phil Hollinghurst and Pam Lee.

Hollinghurst will be played by West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones and Lee by four-time Olivier Award-nominee and BAFTA-nominee Haydn Gwynne.

West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones will be playing Phil Hollinghurst
When and where is The Great British Bake Off Musical showing?

The Great British Bake Off Musical will open at the Noel Coward Theatre from 25th February 2023 to 13th May 2023.

Where you can buy tickets to The Great British Bake Off Musical

You can book tickets to The Great British Bake Off Musical here.

