ABC announce Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

29 November 2024, 10:28

ABC's Lexicon of Love tour
ABC's Lexicon of Love tour. Picture: ABC

By Tom Eames

'80s legends ABC have announced the return of their iconic Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The tour will see them perform their timeless debut album The Lexicon of Love in its entirety, alongside other ABC hits.

The Lexicon of Love was originally released in 1982, showcasing Martin Fry’s distinctive voice on hits like 'Poison Arrow' and 'The Look Of Love'.

Produced by Trevor Horn, it is widely regarded as one of the best synthpop albums of all time.

ABC's Lexicon of Love tour
ABC's Lexicon of Love tour. Picture: ABC

The Lexicon of Love Orchestra Tour first wowed audiences in 2009 with a performance at the Royal Albert Hall. This 2025 tour will see ABC joined by conductor Anne Dudley and The Lexicon Sinfonia.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 10am from here.

The full dates are:

  • Thursday, October 30th: Bournemouth IC, Bournemouth
  • Friday, October 31st: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • Saturday, November 1st: Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • Monday, November 3rd: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
  • Tuesday, November 4th: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
  • Thursday, November 6th: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
  • Friday, November 7th: City Hall, Sheffield
  • Sunday, November 9th: London Palladium, London
  • Monday, November 10th: London Palladium, London
  • Thursday, November 13th: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • Friday, November 14th: Armadillo, Glasgow
  • Saturday, November 15th: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • Monday, November 17th: Philharmonic, Liverpool
  • Thursday, November 20th: Forum, Bath
  • Friday, November 21st: O2 Apollo, Manchester
  • Saturday, November 22nd: Opera House, Blackpool

More Music

See more More Music

Jason Donovan responds to fans' complaints at Rocky Horror no-show

Jason Donovan apologises to fans who were left "fuming" at Rocky Horror appearance confusion
Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and dates revealed
Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Trending on Heart

Why did I'm A Celebrity's Barry McGuigan dropped out of the trial?

Why I'm A Celebrity's Barry McGuigan dropped out of trial amid viewer concern

I'm A Celebrity

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Stephen Mulhern was rushed to hospital

Stephen Mulhern 'taken to hospital' after collapsing at Pizza Express

All the Wicked moments completely improvised by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo revealed

7 Wicked moments completely improvised by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Tulisa got into a spot of bother during her I'm A Celeb trial

I'm A Celebrity medics forced to step in after 'horrifying' incident in unaired moment

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Has Wicked 2 been filmed?

Has Wicked 2 been filmed? Filming schedule revealed

Snowy post box alongside woman opening her Christmas card in front of a tree

The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are sooner than you think

Christmas

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked Part 2? Everything we know about the second movie

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: TV presenter's age, partner, family and career explained

Michael Bublé in a suit singing at an event

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and more

Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed
Wicked easter eggs have been revealed

Wicked easter eggs revealed: Every hidden message you missed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies