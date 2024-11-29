ABC announce Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

ABC's Lexicon of Love tour. Picture: ABC

By Tom Eames

'80s legends ABC have announced the return of their iconic Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025.

The tour will see them perform their timeless debut album The Lexicon of Love in its entirety, alongside other ABC hits.

The Lexicon of Love was originally released in 1982, showcasing Martin Fry’s distinctive voice on hits like 'Poison Arrow' and 'The Look Of Love'.

Produced by Trevor Horn, it is widely regarded as one of the best synthpop albums of all time.

The Lexicon of Love Orchestra Tour first wowed audiences in 2009 with a performance at the Royal Albert Hall. This 2025 tour will see ABC joined by conductor Anne Dudley and The Lexicon Sinfonia.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 10am from here.

The full dates are: