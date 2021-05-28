Does David Schwimmer have a wife and who has the Friends star dated?

David Schwimmer's dating history revealed. Picture: PA

Does David Schwimmer have a partner or wife? Find out who the Friends star is married to.

The Friends reunion finally hit out screens last week, and we finally got to see our favourite gang back together again.

The hugely anticipated special saw David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry reunite to reminisce on the beloved sitcom.

It's been a whopping 17 years since the last episode of the series ended in 2004, meaning many fans will be wanting to know what the cast are up to in 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on David Schwimmer's family life.

Is David Schwimmer married?

David isn't thought to be currently married, but he was previously married to English artist, photographer and writer Zoë Buckham from 2010-2017.

The couple met in 2007, and got married after three years of dating.

David and Zoë got married in 2010. Picture: PA

They announced their separation in 2017 in a joint statement reading: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."



Does David Schwimmer have kids?

He and Zoe welcomed a daughter, Cleo, in 2011.

Does David Schwimmer have a girlfriend?

It is not known whether David currently has a girlfriend.

Who has David Schwimmer dated?

David Schwimmer dated Cara Alapont. Picture: PA

David has also been linked to S Club star Tina Barrett, musician Gina Lee, actress Carla Alapont, actress Mili Avital, and singer Natalie Imbruglia.