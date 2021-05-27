Friends reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they fancied each other while filming

The Friends reunion has finally landed - and its dealt us some absolutely massive bits of gossip.

If you've spent your whole life pining after Ross and Rachel, we have some absolutely mind-blowing news.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played the beloved Friends characters between 1994 and 2004, have revealed that they fancied each other at the start of filming.

The massive piece of gossip was announced in the long-awaited Friends reunion, which is available to watch now on NOWTV.

David and Jennifer played Ross and Rachel in Friends. Picture: Getty

In the one-off episode, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all reminiscing about the show with host James Corden.

After James said he found it hard to believe there weren't any off-screen romances, Jennifer said: "Well, errrr I mean, David…"

David then admitted: "The first season, we… I had a major crush on Jen."

Jennifer then added: "It was reciprocated!"

The Friends reunion is available to watch on NOWTV. Picture: HBO Max

David then continued: "And at some point we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary, we respected that..."

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the show, chimed in with: "Bulls***"

The rest of the cast laughed as Matt added: "I’m kidding!"

Jennifer then said: "I just remember honestly saying one time to David, ‘it’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television'... sure enough first time we kissed was in that coffee shop!"

Ross and Rachel ended up together at the end of Friends. Picture: Getty

She continued: "So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

When old footage of them played on screen, David said: "How did everyone not know we were crushing on each other?"

The rest of the cast then said: "We knew for sure!"

