Friends cast net worths 2021: How much money have they made since the show?

What are the net worths of David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox?

The Friends reunion is finally, and we couldn't be more excited to have our favourite gang back together again.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry will all be returning for a one-off episode next week, which will air on HBO Max in the US on May 27.

The whole cast announced the release date on Instagram, with Courteney writing: "This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years.

"I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends…and it was better than ever."

Friends ran from 1994 until 2004 for 10 seasons, and is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

The cast shot to fame throughout their time on the show, and they were each earning a whopping $1million an episode by series 10.

Here's what each of the actors are worth in 2021...

David Schwimmer net worth

What is David Schwimmer's net worth? Picture: PA

David Schwimmer is worth a reported $100 million (£70 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

David played Ross Geller in Friends, and he subsequently went on to star in a number of high profile films and TV shows.

As well as Friends, David is known for voicing Melman the giraffe in the Madagascar film series, and he also played Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Jennifer Aniston net worth

What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth? Picture: PA

Jennifer Aniston is worth a reported $300 million (£211 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jennifer played Rachel Green in Friends, and has since enjoyed an extremely successful film and TV career.

She has starred in a number of romantic comedies - including Along Came Polly, Just Go With It, and We're The Millers - and is currently appearing on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Lisa Kudrow net worth

What is Lisa Kudrow's net worth? Picture: PA

Lisa Kudrow is worth a reported $90 million (£63 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffet - has also enjoyed a successful film career since appearing on Friends, appearing in the likes of Bad Neighbours, Easy A, The Girl On The Train and Booksmart.

Matt LeBlanc net worth





What is Matt LeBlanc's net worth? Picture: PA

Matt LeBlanc is worth a reported $80 million (£56 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Matt played Joey Tribbiani on Friends, and he has since appeared in a number of TV shows - including spin-off Joey and Episodes.

He also presented Top Gear between 2016 and 2019.

Courteney Cox net worth

What is Courteney Cox's net worth? Picture: PA

Courteney Cox is worth a reported $150 million (£105 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Courteney played Monica Geller in Friends, and she is also known for appearing in the Scream films, as well as a number of other TV shows.

She also worked as a director on US sitcom Cougar Town.

Matthew Perry net worth

What is Matthew Perry's net worth? Picture: PA

Matthew Perry is worth a reported $120 million (£84 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Matthew played Chandler Bing in Friends, and he is also known for starring in films like 17 Again, Numb and Birds of America.

