The Great British Bake Off 2023: Full list of contestants revealed

19 September 2023, 13:02 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 13:10

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here are the contestants taking part in this year's Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 will kick off on Tuesday 26th September with a handful of new ammeter bakers looking to become the next winner of the iconic baking show.

The 12 contestants taking part this year have been revealed, including Tasha, the first deaf participant in Bake Off history.

The bakers will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond acting as hosts of the show.

Meet all the Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants here:

Abbi

Abbi is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria hoping to impress the judges with her baking skills
Abbi is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria hoping to impress the judges with her baking skills. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 27

From: Cumbria

Job: Veg grower and delivery driver

Amos

Amos is a keen baker and a deli and grocery manager from North London
Amos is a keen baker and a deli and grocery manager from North London. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 43

From: North London

Job: Deli and grocery manager

Cristy

Christy, from East London, is hoping her baking skills are enough to get her to the end of Bake Off
Christy, from East London, is hoping her baking skills are enough to get her to the end of Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 33

From: East London

Job: Mum and PA

Dan

Dan is a civil engineering resource planner with a hidden talent for baking
Dan is a civil engineering resource planner with a hidden talent for baking. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 42

From: Cheshire

Job: Civil engineering resource planner

Dana

Dana from Essex is one of the new hopefuls entering the Bake Off tent
Dana from Essex is one of the new hopefuls entering the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 25

From: Essex

Job: Database administrator

Josh

Josh is a post-doctoral research associate hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the Bake Off tent
Josh is a post-doctoral research associate hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 27

From: Leicestershire

Job: Post-doctoral research associate

Keith

Keith is a 60-year-old chartered accountant looking to bake up a storm in the tent
Keith is a 60-year-old chartered accountant looking to bake up a storm in the tent. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 60

From: Hampshire

Job: Chartered accountant

Matty

Matty, from Cambridge, is ready to show the Bake Off judges what he can do
Matty, from Cambridge, is ready to show the Bake Off judges what he can do. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 28

From: Cambridge

Job: PE and science teacher

Nicky

Nicky has taken some time out of volunteering to show off her baking skills in the Bake Off tent
Nicky has taken some time out of volunteering to show off her baking skills in the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 52

From: West Midlands

Job: Retired cabin crew and volunteer

Rowan

Rowan is a student hoping to make a name for himself in the Bake Off tent
Rowan is a student hoping to make a name for himself in the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 21

From: West Yorkshire

Job: Student

Saku

Saku, an intelligence analyst from Hertfordshire, is ready to show off her baking skills
Saku, an intelligence analyst from Hertfordshire, is ready to show off her baking skills. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 50

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Intelligence analyst

Tasha

Tasha, from Bristol, is making history as the first deaf person to participate on Bake Off
Tasha, from Bristol, is making history as the first deaf person to participate on Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 27

From: Bristol

Job: Participation officer

