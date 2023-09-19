The Great British Bake Off 2023: Full list of contestants revealed
19 September 2023, 13:02 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 13:10
Watch the trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023
Here are the contestants taking part in this year's Great British Bake Off.
Listen to this article
The Great British Bake Off 2023 will kick off on Tuesday 26th September with a handful of new ammeter bakers looking to become the next winner of the iconic baking show.
The 12 contestants taking part this year have been revealed, including Tasha, the first deaf participant in Bake Off history.
The bakers will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond acting as hosts of the show.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Meet all the Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants here:
Abbi
Age: 27
From: Cumbria
Job: Veg grower and delivery driver
Amos
Age: 43
From: North London
Job: Deli and grocery manager
Cristy
Age: 33
From: East London
Job: Mum and PA
Dan
Age: 42
From: Cheshire
Job: Civil engineering resource planner
Dana
Age: 25
From: Essex
Job: Database administrator
Josh
Age: 27
From: Leicestershire
Job: Post-doctoral research associate
Keith
Age: 60
From: Hampshire
Job: Chartered accountant
Matty
Age: 28
From: Cambridge
Job: PE and science teacher
Nicky
Age: 52
From: West Midlands
Job: Retired cabin crew and volunteer
Rowan
Age: 21
From: West Yorkshire
Job: Student
Saku
Age: 50
From: Hertfordshire
Job: Intelligence analyst
Tasha
Age: 27
From: Bristol
Job: Participation officer
Read more:
- Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed
- David Schwimmer shares tragic reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off
- Matt Lucas releases emotional statement after quitting Great British Bake Off