Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

18 August 2023, 16:51

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.
Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up. Picture: Instagram/@loosewomen

This Morning's Alison Hammond made the big announcement via video link on the ITV daytime show.

Alison Hammond has announced she's joining the Loose Women line-up after revealing the news to fans on Instagram.

The beloved ITV star, 48, confirmed she will be taking part in the ITV daytime show's live UK tour, which kicks off in just a few weeks.

Joining close pal and This Morning colleague Josie Gibson on stage, the popular presenter explained she will form part of the panel at the London Palladium on 18th September.

The award-winning telly icon, who regularly presents alongside Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby, confessed she was "very excited" to be part of the roadshow.

Taking to social media to reveal the news, Alison said in a video posted on Loose Women's official Instagram page: "Hi everyone!

"I've just seen that Josie has announced that she is doing the Loose Women tour.

"So I thought you know what, I've got to get in on this, do you know what I mean? I've got some stories to share.

"I am announcing right here and now that I am going to be at the Palladium on the 18th, it's a Monday, make sure you're there.

"I'm very excited, I'm going to share all my stories with you – well not all of them just a few, really good ones – and I can't wait to spend some time with the Loose Women – and with you!

"So I hope you come and join us. Lots of love, bye babs!"

Loose Women Live kicks off on 1st September.
Loose Women Live kicks off on 1st September. Picture: Instagram/@loosewomen

During Friday's episode of Loose Women, host Kaye Adams teased the tour update before Alison appeared on screen to confirm the news.

The ITV team were thrilled to welcome the mother-of-one on board, admitting they "couldn't wait" to get on the road together.

Loose Women Live begins in Birmingham on 1st September at the Symphony Hall then travels across the country hitting 16 venues in cities from Southampton to Cardiff.

Joining Alison and Josie as 'special guests' are celebrities including Gavin and Stacey favourite Larry Lamb, Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick, pop star Chesney Hawkes, and Strictly Come Dancing dancer Jake Quickenden.

Michelle McManus, Christopher Biggins, Sherrie Hewson, Ruthie Henshall and Sam Bailey are also on the bill.

