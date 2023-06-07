Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

7 June 2023, 08:55 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 09:03

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend
Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new partner... but who is he and what do we know?

Coleen Nolan opened up about her new boyfriend for the first time this week.

The Loose Women panel were discussing how long should you give a new relationship, following Taylor Swift's split with Matty Healy after just two months.

Sharing her own experience, Coleen revealed she was seeing someone new almost a year after breaking up from her ex.

But who is Coleen Nolan’s new boyfriend and what do we know about him? Here’s what we know…

Coleen Nolan opened up about her boyfriend on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan opened up about her boyfriend on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Who is Coleen Nolan’s new boyfriend?

Coleen is keeping her cards close to her chest and hasn’t yet revealed the new man in her life.

But the Loose Women star has confirmed she has someone new in her life and could 'not be happier’.

Talking to fellow stars Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore and Gloria Hunniford, Coleen said she was ‘taking things slowly’ with her new partner.

She explained: “It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together.

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her mystery new boyfriend
Coleen Nolan has opened up about her mystery new boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

“Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant... that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant.

“And then what's happened since I've gone back on the dating scene is I've been affected by that. I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right.”

Opening up about her new romance, she said: “And then gradually over time, with the person I'm with now... I hate talking about this. The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault.

“Because I keep thinking ‘I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do’.

Coleen Nolan introduces new boyfriend Michael live on Loose Women

“I've never believed I am because I've never been with anyone that makes me feel that 100%. And I've accepted that "I'm just super romantic and I want everything to be like a film" but it's not.

“And that's why they don't hold my hand or they're not bothered or they don't pay me compliments, and actually I've met someone now that does.”

Coleen went on to say she was ‘freaked out’ but has now decided to ‘accept it and enjoy it’, as she added: “Now that I've truly opened myself up to it, I've never been happier!”

What happened with Coleen Nolan and Michael Jones?

Coleen Nolan split from her supermarket worker boyfriend Michael Jones after one year of dating.

As reported by The Sun, the pair amicably ended their relationship last year after drifting apart.

Coleen Nolan introduced her ex boyfriend on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan introduced her ex boyfriend on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

A source said at the time: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.

“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close.

“She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.

“Coleen enjoys the single life and has said she’ll soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match.”

A spokesperson for Coleen confirmed the news, saying: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

Coleen went public with Michael, 58, back in January 2022, and brought him onto Loose Women with her. She later revealed that they met on Tinder and that their first date had lasted six hours.

