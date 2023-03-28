Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears on Loose Women over sister's cancer diagnosis

28 March 2023, 12:57

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan's sister Linda Nolan was told last week that cancer has spread to her brain, making this her fourth cancer diagnosis in her life.

Coleen Nolan, 58, broke down in tears during Monday's Loose Women show after her family received the news that Linda Nolan's cancer has spread to the brain.

The TV star told her co-stars that she hadn't cried since she heard about the diagnosis as she feels "numb".

However, in talking about her sister and how cancer has affected many members of her family, Coleen became emotional and had to be handed tissues by Ruth Langsford, who swiftly sent the show to an advert break.

Speaking on the ITV1 show, Coleen said: "It's so weird because even since Monday I haven't cried because I've felt really numb.

Coleen Nolan said she hasn't been able to cry since finding out the news her sister's cancer has spread to the brain
Coleen Nolan said she hasn't been able to cry since finding out the news her sister's cancer has spread to the brain. Picture: ITV

"I've just thought I'm so sick of it because it attacks my family all the time and I know a lot of people but selfishly you think of your family."

Starting to cry, she went on: "And I haven't.... I'm scared of crying because I don't think I'll stop. I'm going to cry now so can you move on?"

Reflecting on her sister Linda's positive outlook, Coleen added: "Her positivity rubs off on you. You hear her talk and she's positive about it so it makes you stronger."

Coleen Nolan and her sister Linda Nolan were part of the 70s pop group The Nolans
Coleen Nolan and her sister Linda Nolan were part of the 70s pop group The Nolans. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on Good Morning Britain just hours before Loose Women, telling Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "I just want to tell you that sadly for me that my cancer has now spread to my brain, which I only found out on Monday.

"Obviously, it's very frightening because there isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment. Apart from radiotherapy, which I'm going to be having. There is a new drug that has been in use for a year for brain cancer."

She added: "They're going to try me on that with some other treatment. I just wanted people to know that is the situation. I'm not giving up and I'm positive."

Watch the interview here:

Sadly, cancer has affected not only Linda but her family as well.

Linda's husband, Brian, passed away from skin cancer in 2007 and her sister, Bernie, died in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer.

Anne Nolan has been diagnosed with cancer twice but is now in remission.

